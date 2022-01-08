ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe

By Patrick Phillips
live5news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, SC
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcsc

Comments / 0

Community Policy