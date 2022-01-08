ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mom charged after COVID-positive son found stashed in car trunk at testing site: authorities

By Juan A. Lozano, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child after authorities allege her son was found on Monday in her car’s trunk at a testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston.

The woman is a teacher with the school district, which says the child was not harmed.

The mother told a district official that she put her son in the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to COVID-19 while taking him for additional testing.

The official then asked to see her son, according to the Houston Chronicle, telling her he couldn’t be tested for COVID-19 until he was in the backseat. She opened the trunk to show the child lying inside, according to court documents.

She then left to find a police officer and, by the time she returned, the boy was sitting in the backseat.

The school district confirmed to the paper that the mother is now on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Joyce Collins
1d ago

All of you that comment it's a black mother need to do your research! GTFOF! First of all any mother that puts their child inn a situation like that is a moron! Then to speak on the race of this mother Sarah Beam???? She is White! Now, what's the comment for her? She would rather put her own child in the trunk so she stayed safe? She is sadly the reality of the confused state of mind we are seeing in White people.....

Jinxycat Meow
1d ago

She's a White woman and a dummy for doing this!!! The nerve to be a school teacher as well.... wonder how she treats her students

Lee
1d ago

I simply LOVE watching the Neanderthals screaming in this woman’s defense tellin about how “harmless” it is to lock a child in a trunk, knowing full well that had a BLACK parent done this, the very same ones lauding THIS WHITE WOMAN, would be screaming for the BLACK parent’s head…..Of course they’d do what they do best, LIE & say they wouldn’t do that🤣

