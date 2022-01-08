ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

North Dakota State Claims Ninth FCS Title in 11 Years With Win Over Montana State

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
The Bison added to their dynasty on Saturday.

North Dakota State (14-1) continued its dominance, defeating Montana State 38-10 to win the 2021 FCS Championship.

Before Saturday's title game, the Bison—who are no strangers to the national championship game—had won each of their eight previous title game appearances, including five in a row from 2011 to 2015 and three in a row from 2017 to 2020.

Bison head coach Matt Entz earned his second FCS title, becoming the third-consecutive NDSU coach to win multiple national championships. NDSU also played 24 games in less than 11 months due to the FCS pushing its 2020 season to the spring of 2021.

The Bison recorded 380 rushing yards while averaging 7.2 yards per carry against the Bobcats’ defense. Five different players played a major role in NDSU's rushing attack but two stood out in Kamal Johnson—who finished the game with 106 yards on four carries and a touchdown—while Hunter Luepke was named the Most Outstanding Player with a 82 yards on 14 carries for three touchdowns.

Bison quarterback Cam Miller also threw for 126 yards and a touchdown in the game. NDSU led Montana State 28-0 at halftime and never took its foot off the gas.

Montana State's season came to an end after defeating three teams in the playoffs—UT Martin, Sam Houston (the defending FCS champion) and South Dakota State—to make an appearance in this year's championship game. The Bobcats finish the season 12-3 overall.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hunter Luepke smashing a dude into bits was the perfect parallel to North Dakota State's FCS title win

North Dakota State isn’t an FCS powerhouse. It’s *the* FCS powerhouse. And the guy who drove the Bison to their ninth NCAA title in 11 years was a 236-pound fullback. On Saturday, North Dakota State took advantage of Montana State’s awful injury luck to thoroughly mush the Bobcats 38-10 and end a perilous one-year title drought. The engine behind that win was Hunter Luepke, a former two-star recruit from Spencer, Wisconsin and 2021 first-team All American.
KULR8

Montana picks up commitment from San Diego State QB transfer

MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.
SAN DIEGO, CA
