Aurora, CO

Man poops on child’s picnic table then steals her scooter on Christmas Eve

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A family woke up to a disturbing surprise on Christmas morning: feces scattered on their child’s picnic table and her scooter gone.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that she saw what happened after watching their Ring surveillance video.

“My girls were laying in bed, way past bedtime, waiting to hear Santa and his reindeer land on the roof. My 5-year-old went outside the next morning and saw it, she instantly told me not to worry, it had to have been the reindeer that pooped outside,” shared the mother. “I wish she was right but unfortunately we had a nasty mess to clean up.”

In the video, the man is seen walking up to the family’s porch, looking around, and then dropping his pants to defecate on the picnic table. The man moves around a few times before pulling up his pants, looking around, and walking away with the scooter.

“Someone has to recognize him and I just want him to know how horrible that was and hope he is so embarrassed that he will never do that again,” shared the mother.

