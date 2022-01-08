ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Florida deputies rescue woman from burning car ‘seconds’ before it’s engulfed in flames

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chip Osowski
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzURP_0dgWIrs700

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Richard Brewster was heading northbound on the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County, Florida, at about 12:20 a.m. on the morning of Dec 29. That’s when he witnessed a horrific crash .

What he saw, the Florida Highway Patrol later confirmed, was an accident involving a car slamming head-on with another vehicle, after one of them was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

“As we were coming up the embankment, all you see was just the implosion of all the steam, sparks, lights,” Brewster said. “I immediately ran over there and checked to see if [the driver] had a pulse.”

Cop rescues dog from icy waters of ‘almost frozen’ lake

The Highway Patrol identified 30-year-old Ricca Soto as the driver of the Infinity that was traveling southbound in the wrong lanes. After she slammed into the other car, her Infinity burst into flames . The driver of the other vehicle was also injured.

“Everybody was like, ‘It’s on fire, back up, start moving,’ and I’m like, ‘No, she’s in here, come help me,'” Brewster said. “It seemed like I ran around that car a million times trying to get her out and then the other lady was on the phone with 911. “

Brewster said Pasco deputies arrived a few minutes later.

“The first officer showed up, he comes running up and he asked [if there was] somebody in there, and I said yeah, but I can’t get her out.”

The sheriff’s office released dramatic body camera video of the first responders first using their fire extinguishers to put out the flames. When that didn’t work, they used brute force to get Soto out of the car.

Late passenger runs onto airfield at airport, attempts to stop plane

After a few minutes, deputies were successful and paramedics rushed Soto to a local hospital for treatment. Brewster believes if they had arrived any later, Soto would not have made it.

“As soon as they got her out, and away from the car, it literally went up, was engulfed in flames,” Brewster said. “It was seconds.”

Soto’s stepdaughter says her stepmother is still recovering at a local hospital and is thankful for Pasco’s finest.

“I’m really glad that the deputies were there,” Elizabeth Soto said. “It’s really challenging to even watch that video and know it’s somebody close to me.”

Deputies say the cause of the crash is under investigation. Soto’s ex-husband told WFLA that he believes Soto may have suffered a medical episode that caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wfla
KXRM

Pueblo’s Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for week of Jan. 7

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Loretta Ramos, 39, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 152 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ramos has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Fraud – Criminal Impersonation – Cause […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXRM

Bronx apartment fire: At least 19 dead, including 9 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 19 people dead, including nine children, officials said on Sunday. Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise. Some […]
BRONX, NY
KXRM

Juvenile arrested on felony charges for making threats against Manitou Springs School District

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs city officials and local authorities believe they have apprehended the person responsible for making at least two threats against the school district in December 2021 and January 2022. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Manitou Springs School District and the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) began an investigation into a […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy