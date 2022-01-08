ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Built in 1690, a Colonial on a Famous Road Is the Week's Oldest Home

By Becky Bracken
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSituated on Boston Post Road—the first mail delivery route between Boston and New York City—this week's oldest home on Realtor.com® dates to 1690. Built nearly 90 years before the start of the Revolutionary War, this Connecticut Colonial still possesses many of its antique charms. With a price well below the national...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Engulfed by Opulence': $45M Mansion Is Georgia's Most Expensive Home

A mansion built a couple of decades ago evokes the grandeur of days of yore. Designed to look historic, the regal residence is the most expensive home in all of Georgia. Measuring over 13,500 square feet, the Georgian-style estate in Bolingbroke, GA, is on the market for $45.25 million. “There's...
BOLINGBROKE, GA
Cleveland.com

‘Majestic’ brick colonial in Broadview Heights asks $1.295M: House of the Week

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “Truly majestic” is how Howard Hanna agent Chris Davidson describes his listing at 339 Village Drive. Built in 1997, the home boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms (seven full) in over 7,400 sq. ft. with the finished basement adding another 3,000 sq. ft. of living space. Situated on nearly an acre of land, the home offers plenty of outdoor space including a large stamped patio.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

$15.2M Prairie Residence in Miami Beach Definitely Doesn't Sit on the Prairie

The Prairie Residence in Miami Beach, FL, does not sit on a prairie. But it does fit right in with the modern aesthetic coveted along this strand of desirable land. “It’s definitely an incredible piece of art,” says the listing agent, Anna Sherrill with ONE Sotheby's International Realty. “The architecture of this house is so stunning, you just walk around and ooh and aah at everything.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Connecticut State
urbnlivn.com

Untouched Mercer Island midcentury

An untouched midcentury home came on the market yesterday in Mercer Island’s at 4226 85th Ave SE. Tucked on a quiet street in the North End, this five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. Buyers can enjoy living styles of all types – single level, multi-level or multi-family while enjoying a private 11,987 square foot lot surrounded by trees.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
talbotspy.org

House of the Week: Easton Village Colonial

I always welcome a chance to feature a property in Easton Village since the Pattern Book for this new neighborhood was developed during my tenure as the Marketing and Operations Director for Urban Design Associates (UDA) of Pittsburgh. UDA was retained by Elmhurst Development for master planning and house designs were inspired by the design team’s visits to Easton, Oxford and St. Michaels during their charrette in Talbot County. This charming Colonial with Victorian touches of 2/2 windows and fretwork at the front porch’s columns has a very appealing location at the rear of Easton Village near the community green space along the Tred Avon River, the mailboxes and Community amenities including the Clubhouse, Pool, Marina and Fishing Pier.
EASTON, MD
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Shop#Housing List#Realtor Com#This Connecticut Colonial#Boston Post Rd
Sun Journal

What is New Bern's oldest standing home?

Founded in 1710, New Bern is not wanting for antiquated homes and many of the residences downtown that have seen two centuries or more come and go. While it may seem like an easy task to determine the very oldest standing residence, that is not the case. The stable, or...
NEW BERN, NC
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Custom-built contemporary ‘devoted to recreation, relaxation’, $1.25M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,952-square-foot home sits at the end of 29 Lortel Ave., on lower Todt Hill, and is priced at $1,249,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The custom-built contemporary home features an abundance of natural light, a chef’s kitchen, and a spacious all-season...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ruralintelligence.com

Grand Colonial

With nearly 6,000 square feet, this home was built in 2007 on a lot size of 2.53 acres in Lagrangeville. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a cathedral foyer and marble staircase, 11-foot ceilings, a chef's kitchen, hardwood floors and mountain views. There a family room, library, and decks on both floors. Listed at $989,000 by Weichert Realtors — Fishkill.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Robb Report

This $25 Million Modern Mansion Will Be Built on the Site of a Famous Hamptons Racetrack

It’s one thing to have a home with a spacious car garage; it’s another to live on the grounds of an old track. Those who want to be a part of the Hamptons’ automotive history are in luck, then, as there are plans for a residence to be built on one of the tony neighborhood’s old racing grounds. While it won’t be completed until 2023, you can snag it up now for $25 million. The plans map out a 5,204-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms, six full baths and one half-bath. It’s a 3.8-acre lot altogether, and the property is one of...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Mail

World's oldest bungalow hits the market: Six-bed grade II listed home that was built in 1874 and overlooks Kent beach goes on sale for £2million

The world's oldest bungalow which overlooks the beach in Birchington-on-Sea has gone on the market for £2million. The Grade II listed building in Kent, originally dubbed Fair Outlook for its stunning views over the cliff edge, boasts six bedrooms, two large reception rooms and two en-suite bathrooms. Sitting just...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $40 Million St. Barts Beachfront Compound Was Built for Entertaining

When it comes to celebrating the New Year, St. Barts is ground-zero, with the world’s A-listers flocking to this little piece of La Belle France in the Caribbean during the festive season. So it’s appropriate that, just in time to ring in 2022, the spectacular Villa La Plage overlooking the gin-clear waters of the island’s Lorient Beach has hit the market for $39.5 million. And if seven spacious bedrooms aren’t enough for your gang of party-loving friends and family, the four-bedroom beach house right next door, called Villa Sand Castle, has also just been listed. Yours for $13 million, or $52.5...
REAL ESTATE
Boston Globe

Listed: For $1.17m, a to-be-built Scituate town home in a 55-plus community

This Scituate town home is sure to be a lovely residence by the water. 8 Benjamin Lane is a to-be-built property slated for an October 2022 move-in. Listed for $1,174,995, the home will offer two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 2,441 square feet of living space. Christine Sweeney of Toll Brothers Real Estate is the listing agent. The Barron-style town home will boast elegant ceilings and hardwood flooring in the foyer, all of the main living areas, and the first-floor bedroom. (Note: Some of the design elements shown in the photos, such as wainscoting, are not included.)
SCITUATE, MA
mansionglobal.com

A More Than 53-Acre Estate in Texas Hill Country, Complete With a Water Park, Lists for $19.5 Million

A more than 53-acre estate in Texas Hill Country with a private water park and a mansion-sized gym has hit the market for $19.5 million. Located about 32 miles north of San Antonio in a gated community in Boerne, Texas, the property’s price tag is by far the most expensive in the area, listing records show. It includes a six-bedroom main home, a four-bedroom guest apartment and myriad outdoor activities, from the water park to the tennis and volleyball courts.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This 1693 House Is The Oldest For Sale In America

America is dotted with a large number of homes built before the 1700s. Most are in the Northeast because that was the center of the population in the U.S. for well over a century. Old houses often sit on or near the coastline of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York. Inland there are centuries-old homes built […]
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy