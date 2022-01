Thinking about ways to be healthier this year? We’ve asked members of our Baylor College of Medicine community to share their New Year’s resolutions for 2022. “My New Year’s resolution is to take better care of myself. I always talk to my patients about the benefits of exercise and walking at least 3 hours per week, but I haven’t made the time to do this myself. I am going to start adding this to my calendar just like anything else important and make it a priority, and I hope some of you will consider doing the same!”

FITNESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO