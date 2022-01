MINNEAPOLIS — As far as snow events go, the winter storm that blew into Minnesota late Tuesday into early Wednesday is not going to be one for the record books. But as many drivers and safety officials will tell you, it's not just the amount of snow, it's the other stuff that comes with it. Gusty winds and plunging temps created slippery, treacherous conditions across much of the state, including the Twin Cities metro where the morning commute was an absolute mess.

