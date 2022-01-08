ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Spain lawmaker wants country to position as Bitcoin mining hub

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
cryptopolitan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmaker wants Spain to be a crypto mining hub after crisis in Kazakhstan. Blames Kazakhstan crisis for drop in Bitcoin hashrate. Another lawmaker says Spain cannot be Bitcoin mining hub owing to environmental issues. Member of the Congress of Deputies from the center-right Citizens party, Maria Munoz, proposed that...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Serbia: Lithium mine opponents block roads in bad weather

Hundreds of people in Serbia spent part of a holiday weekend blocking roads Saturday to protest plans for lithium mining in the Balkan country. The protests came a day after Orthodox Christians in Serbia and many other countries celebrated Christmas. The demonstrations took place in the capital, Belgrade and several other locations. Anti-mine activists have organized weekly gatherings to keep pressure on the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic to scrap the possibility of lithium excavations in western Serbia.Thousands have joined protests in the past and ecology groups have vowed not to stop until the mining proposals are...
PROTESTS
ambcrypto.com

This lawmaker thinks Spain can lure miners from protest-stricken Kazakhstan

China’s crackdown on crypto mining sent local miners on a global hunt for places to host their machines. Factors like lead times to build out hosting sites, energy and labor costs, tax regimes, climate, and political and business environments are among many local issues that make it difficult for miners to map out a specific route of migration. Over months, the crypto community saw miners perform exodus to different regions and Kazakhstan topped the chart. It became one of the most important regions for mining operations.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China fines 7-Eleven for referring to Taiwan as a country

China has reportedly fined 7-Eleven for describing Taiwan as an independent country on its company website. It also accused the convenience store chain of misrepresenting the borders of Taiwan and Xinjiang.The Beijing municipal government fined the company 50,000 yuan (£5,789) for the “wrongful act of assigning Taiwan province as an independent country”, according to The Nikkei.The global convenience store chain has also been accused of not using Chinese names for several South China Sea islands as well as the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands — a disputed region that China calls the Diaoyu.In a map used by 7-Eleven, China’s borders around the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Kazakhstan#The Congress Of Deputies#Twitter#Tambi N Para El Bitcoin
The Independent

Extra gas extraction angers Dutch region hit by earthquakes

The government of the Netherlands has sparked anger by announcing it may have to double the amount of gas it pumps this year from a northern province that experienced a string of small earthquakes in recent years. “I realize it really is a disappointment for people in the quake region that it has indeed proved necessary to extract more gas,” Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Stef Blok said Friday.The government has pledged to phase out gas extraction in Groningen province because the activity has been blamed for the earthquakes, which badly damaged homes in the region.But the Ministry of Economic...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Poland recalls ambassador to Prague over coal mine comments

Poland is recalling its new ambassador to Prague after he criticized the country’s approach to a dispute with the Czech Republic over a state-run coal mine.Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter late Thursday that the ambassador's remarks were “extremely irresponsible” and that the process was underway for the diplomat's recall. He said every diplomat should protect Poland's interests. In an interview released Thursday by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle Ambassador Miroslaw Jasinski said Poland had showed a “lack of empathy, a lack of understanding and a lack of will to open a dialogue” with the Czech Republic....
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
cryptoslate.com

How could the instability in developing countries alter the Bitcoin mining landscape?

Following the news about nationwide protests in Kazakhstan causing an internet blackout in the Bitcoin mining country that resulted in a significant hash rate drop, CryptoSlate talked to Alan Konevsky, Chief Legal Officer at PrimeBlock. PrimeBlock is a digital asset mining and infrastructure provider, currently operating roughly 1,000 PH/s in...
MARKETS
Reuters

Bitcoin network power slumps as Kazakhstan crackdown hits crypto miners

LONDON (Reuters) - The global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply as the shutdown this week of Kazakhstan’s internet during a deadly uprising hit the country’s fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Kazakhstan became last year the world’s second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States,...
MARKETS
thebossmagazine.com

Kazakhstan Protests Knock Bitcoin Mining Offline

Central Asian nation has No. 2 hashrate in the world. If you’re a Bitcoin investor, you might not have connected the civil unrest in Kazakhstan this week — if you were even aware of it — to a drop in your portfolio. What you might not know is that after China’s latest crackdown, Kazakhstan in the world’s No. 2 center for crypto mining. Deadly protests against the country’s authoritarian government brought nationwide cell and internet outages that knocked out 18% of Bitcoin’s hashrate — the amount of computing power being used on the cryptocurrency’s network.
WORLD
u.today

El Salvador Loses Almost 15% as Bitcoin Retraces to $43,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Kazakhstan Bitcoin Mining Falls As Country Shuts Off the Internet

Protests have spread across the country of Kazakhstan, where local civilians have struggled with internet access over the last few days. On Jan. 5, the country took a huge blow after internet access was shut down completely, which caused Bitcoin mining activities to plummet. Article continues below advertisement. Kazakhstan is...
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Rise of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
MARKETS
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
zycrypto.com

Iran Orders Shutdown Of Authorised Bitcoin Mining Centres

Iran places a three-month ban on Bitcoin mining. The move will see up to 206 megawatts of electricity freed up to meet household energy needs. Bitcoin mining continues to face energy issues globally. Bitcoin miners in Iran have been ordered to stop their operations. Per a Bloomberg report, the Western...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Canaan partnering with local Bitcoin mining firms in Kazakhstan

A Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer, Canaan Inc, has announced its expansion into Kazakhstan. The firm has announced it has already signed several partnership deals with mining firms in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan currently ranks as the second-largest mining hub regarding the mining hash rate. Since China announced a ban on Bitcoin mining...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy