The Las Vegas Raiders go into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers with their season on the line and could end up with the No. 5 seed with a win. It all comes down to this, as the Las Vegas Raiders play host to the Los Angeles Chargers inside Allegiant Stadium in Week 18. With a victory over the Chargers, the Raiders will punch their ticket to the playoffs, something they have only done once since the 2002 NFL season.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO