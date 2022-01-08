ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘It was all Searchlight, no spotlight,’ President Biden remembers friend of 5 decades Harry Reid

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden remembered his friend of five decades, former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, referring to him as a giant in American politics.

“Every time I hear a dial tone, I think of Harry,” Biden said during Reid’s memorial service Saturday. “What a gift Harry Reid was to this state and this nation, and to so many of us, individually.”

Reid, who was 82, lost his four-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, closing the final chapter on an incredible life journey that took him from his humble beginnings in Searchlight to becoming one of the country’s most powerful political positions.

“The thing about Harry: he never gave up. He never gave up. He never gave up on the people he cared about,” Biden said.

Reid and Biden worked together as Democrats in the U.S. Senate, starting when Reid was elected in the late-1980s. At the time, Biden was a senator from Delaware.

Former President Obama eulogizes Nevada’s Harry Reid: ‘He got things done’

“It was all Searchlight, no spotlight,” Biden said about Reid’s drive to enact change on a local and national landscape. “He was proof that there is nothing ordinary about America.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31L4xr_0dgWHR5800
President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden spent much of his speech recognizing his close friendship with Reid, including fighting political battles and their personal phone conversations.

“Harry would always have your back,” Biden said. “Harry had mine, and he knew I had his.”

Reid’s casket will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. He then will be buried in Searchlight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Delaware State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
City
Searchlight, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Democrats#The U S Senate#Ap Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy