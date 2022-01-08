ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

Police investigating homicide in Northglenn

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stbtQ_0dgWHINp00
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Northglenn late Friday night, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Regina Lane at 11:20 p.m. When they arrived, the parties involved in the shooting had left the scene, according to a release from the department.

Investigators learned there were two vehicles in the roadway at the time the shots were fired and say a dark colored sedan fled the scene, while the driver of a four-door Pontiac Grand Am drove a gunshot victim to the hospital.

The victim, only identified as a 21-year-old man, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857 or pgesi@northglenn.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Police investigate shots fired at Aurora park; teenager shot in leg

A teenager was shot in Aurora on Saturday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Montview Park Saturday afternoon after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, there were no victim or suspects located, however, the possible suspect was last seen running west of the park around 3:20 p.m., department announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Teenage boy shot near Aurora park

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Saturday night near Village Green Park in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police said the victim was dropped off at an emergency room, though investigators believe the shooting occurred near the park at 1300 S. Chambers Circle, across the street from Gateway High School. Police announced the shooting at 9:48 p.m. The teen's condition was unknown as of Sunday morning. ...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Northglenn, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Cars
The Denver Gazette

Person killed in Marshall Fire identified as 69-year-old man

The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the partial remains found in unincorporated Boulder County in the wake of the Marshall fire as Robert Sharpe, 69. Sharpe was identified through DNA analysis and because of scene circumstances, according to the coroner's office. An official cause and manner of death are still under investigation. Sharpe was reported missing on Dec. 31, the day after the blaze ignited, and his partial remains...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Vehicles#Pontiac
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy