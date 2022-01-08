Police investigating homicide in Northglenn

(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Northglenn late Friday night, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Regina Lane at 11:20 p.m. When they arrived, the parties involved in the shooting had left the scene, according to a release from the department.

Investigators learned there were two vehicles in the roadway at the time the shots were fired and say a dark colored sedan fled the scene, while the driver of a four-door Pontiac Grand Am drove a gunshot victim to the hospital.

The victim, only identified as a 21-year-old man, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857 or pgesi@northglenn.org