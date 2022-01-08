ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Walmart closes Middletown store two days for cleaning amid rise in COVID cases

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
 1 day ago
MIDDLETOWN - Walmart's store on Route 211 in Middletown closed at 2 p.m. Saturday so it could undergo specialized cleaning.

The store is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Walmart spokeswoman Ashley Nolan said the closure and cleaning were part of an ongoing company-initiated program in areas where there has been a renewed increase in COVID-19 cases.

Nolan said the temporary closure would allow time for a third-party specialist to sanitize the store. It also will allow time for store associates to re-stock shelves.

"Everything we're doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts," Nolan said.

She added Walmart will continue to follow CDC guidance, with everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wearing masks in indoor public settings in counties where there is substantial or high transmission of the virus.

On Thursday, the most recent day for which numbers were available, 1,466 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County, out of 5,621 tested — a positivity rate of just over 26%.

Nolan said in addition to offering vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, Walmart also is offering easy access to vaccines for associates.

Nolan said associates receive two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccine, which they can do at their home store pharmacy, and up to three days of paid leave if they have an adverse reaction to the shot.

