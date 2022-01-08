ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sunday shows preview: Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary; US, Russia to hold talks amid rising tensions

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aW0OO_0dgWGsOk00

This week’s Sunday show circuit is expected to center on the Jan. 6 anniversary earlier this week as well as upcoming talks between Russia and the United States as tensions between the two nations rise.

Talks between Russia and the U.S. are set to begin Monday. A senior Biden administration official told reporters on Saturday that the U.S. plans to initiate talks about military exercises in Eastern Europe and missile placements during its meetings with the Russian delegation.

“Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine. As President Biden told [Russian] President Putin, the United States has no intention of doing that. So, this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

In the meantime, tensions between the U.S. and Russia rose Saturday as the Kremlin rebuked Secretary of State Antony Blinken , who a day prior said following Russian military intervention in Kazakhstan amid unrest, “it’s sometimes very difficult to get” Russians to leave “once [they] are in your house.”

Blinken’s comments seems to be a jab at Russia after the Collective Security Treaty Organization — comprised of five former Soviet allies and Russia — sent troops into the politically unstable Kazakhstan.

“If Antony Blinken loves history lessons so much, then he should take the following into account: when Americans are in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive and not be robbed or raped,” Russia’s foreign ministry said on Telegram, saying the secretary of State's comment was “typically offensive,” Reuters reported.

Blinken will appear Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Closer to home, President Biden forcefully rebuked former President Trump Thursday in an address marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.

In his speech, Biden accused Trump of spreading a “web of lies” that laid the groundwork for the attack by a mob of his supporters last year and directly disputed the former president's claims, which he and his allies have maintained for some time without evidence, that Biden won the election with fraudulent votes.

Former President Trump responded to President Biden’s Jan. 6 speech, claiming that Biden’s allusion to his role in the attack deepened political divides in the country.

“This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed,” Trump said. The former president further reiterated his baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Also in remembrance of the Jan. 6 insurrection, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) led a moment of silence on the House floor on Thursday. She was joined by over a dozen fellow Democrats and one House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.).

Pelosi drew attention to the congressional staff who were in the Capitol that day, especially saluting those who whisked the boxes containing the certified electoral votes away from the mob. She also thanked the police officers who faced danger while defending the building.

“That day and the days after, they were the defenders of our democracy. And their courage and patriotism remain an inspiration,” Pelosi said.

The House Speaker is set to appear on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a letter to his GOP colleagues this week acknowledged the anniversary and accused Democrats of using the events of Jan. 6 as a "partisan political weapon."

"Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again," he wrote. "Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country."

McCarthy is scheduled to appear on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

The House select committee on Jan. 6 is continuing to investigate the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who is on the panel, is set to appear on ABC's "This Week," and one of only two Republicans on the select committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), is scheduled for NBC's "Meet the Press."

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds , R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Zeke Emanuel, vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania.

CBS’s “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; New York Mayor Eric Adams; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Adams; Gov. Asa Hutchinson , R-Ark.

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky , director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez ; Rep. Jim Clyburn , D-S.C.

FOX News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures (1/9/22) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Go. Kristi Noem , R-SD; Sen. Ron Johnson , R-Wisc.; Dr. Pierre Kory M.D. Critical Care & Pulmonary Medicine

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Republic Monitor

US To Deploy Missiles in Europe Amid Tensions With Russia

Monday, U.S. officials said that Biden Administration will discuss the deployment of U.S. missiles in Europe as well as exchange restrictions over the size and scope of military exercises on the continent when it meets with Russian negotiators in Geneva. The Russian Invasion Issue. A senior administration official told reporters...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat has predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after holding a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva. The dinner Sunday was part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials met for over two hours with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team. Sherman is the head of the U.S. delegation in Geneva. It was a prelude to broader talks on Monday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Zeke Emanuel
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Lori Lightfoot
HuffingtonPost

US Issues Stark Warning To Russia Over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday issued new, forceful warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about America’s future strategic posture in Europe. But they also said Russia would be hit with debilitating sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

On Ukraine's frontline, little hope for Russia-US diplomacy

On the frontlines of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv's army has been fighting a prolonged war with pro-Kremlin separatists, Ukrainian soldiers are doubtful that upcoming Russia-US talks will bring forward change. He vowed the upcoming talks would focus on Moscow's "aggression toward Ukraine".
MILITARY
WTAJ

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies. Prospects are bleak. Though the immediacy of the […]
POLITICS
dallassun.com

U.S.-Russia security talks to start in Geneva amid tensions

GENEVA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The security talks between the United States and Russia in Geneva scheduled for Monday have drawn attention from the international community. The talks are expected to focus on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the rising tensions in Ukraine. Such issues as arms control, cybersecurity and climate change may also be raised. While calling the dialogue a positive signal to improve frayed U.S.-Russia relations, experts are cautious about its outcomes.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ark#Kremlin#State#Russians#Soviet#Americans#Reuters#Abc#Cnn
The Independent

Kazakhstan adds uncertainty to talks with Russia on Ukraine

Russia’s decision to send paratroopers into Kazakhstan where a crackdown on violent anti-government protests has left dozens dead, injects additional uncertainty into upcoming talks over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The question is whether the unrest in Kazakhstan has changed the calculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he weighs his options in Ukraine. Some say Putin may not want to engage in two conflicts at the same time, while others say Russia has the military capacity to do both and he will decide separately on whether to attack Ukraine. The instability in Kazakhstan may even add...
POLITICS
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
AFP

US, Russia hold high-stakes talks on Ukraine war fears

The United States and Russia open talks Sunday in Geneva on soaring tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow seeking a wide-ranging new security arrangement with the West but facing strong pressure to pull back troops. The high-level discussions start a week of diplomacy in which Russia will meet with NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), with the US trying to assure European allies they will not be sidelined. Russia since late last year has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border and demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand eastward or set up further bases in the former Soviet Union. The United States, to be represented by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, agreed to talks even though it made plain that many of Moscow's proposals are non-starters.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US, NATO take firm line ahead of Russia talks on Ukraine

The United States said Friday a diplomatic solution was possible with Russia but that it would not give in to its demands in talks next week, as NATO warned of real risks Moscow will invade Ukraine. - EU divisions - But diplomats said there were key differences among European allies over the approach NATO should take at the talks with Russia next week.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

439K+
Followers
52K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy