Columbus, OH

People can get sick with COVID several times

By Dan Pearlman
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Doctors say they are seeing and hearing about people who had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic who are getting it for a second or third time.

“When it comes to people getting COVID a second, or perhaps even a third time, clearly that can happen,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, from OhioHealth. “I have seen that before in multiple patients.”

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner, also said she has heard of and talked to individuals who had the virus multiple times.

“This is a virus and so when you get it, you get it,” Roberts said. “When you’re exposed, you’re exposed and you can develop symptoms and I think it’s very promising to hear people who have been vaccinated are having milder symptoms when they do get COVID-19.”

Matt Edwards, a former NBC4 reporter, said he got COVID-19 last February, before he was eligible to be vaccinated. Since then, Edwards did get vaccinated and earlier this week, he tested positive for the second time.

“This time is a lot more like a regular cold as to where the first time, it was pretty rough,” Edwards said. “I mean, I was sick for like two weeks and I would say for five of those days, I mean I barely got off the couch unless I had to.”

Edwards said he has not left his house, since he tested positive although his symptoms are subsiding.

According to Roberts, doctors do not track the number of people who have tested positive for the virus a second or third time.

Gregg Crow
1d ago

NOooo....nah... If I were a doctor trying to get a handle on this thing I wouldn't track 2nd, 3rd, or more exposures either. I mean why study this weapon from all angles? I mean it's not as if we ever want to get past this point in history, right? I mean, why do we need to learn everything we can about this 'virus'? .......Dumbasses! I mean I'm no doctor, but I would think if I were that I would want to know everything about my advesary in order that I might beat it....but again, I'm no doctor. Just a common man thinking about what I might do if it were my playing field.

Conservative truth
17h ago

Really? Biological weapon released on people to control population, bring about a one world govenment all in tbe guise of peace and safety...I mean we really don't believe the elites anymore...do we really?

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

