On January 4, 2022, at 6:47 am, the Tillamook Police Department received a report that an unknown male was trying to break into a home. While officers were enroute to the call, the suspect broke a window and gained entry into the home and approached the resident with bloody hands. The elderly female resident shot the suspect and he fled. The suspect then attempted to gain entry into two other homes in the area. A witness reported that another resident came outside and as the suspect approached, he kept the suspect from gaining entry into their home by pointing a firearm at him and going back into their house and locking the door. The suspect fled toward the back of the house.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO