US equities are off to a soft start to the year, with the benchmark S&P 500 slipping some 1.6%. As we stated in our Q1 equity forecast, now that we have seen a hawkish Fed pivot similar to that of 2018, Fed policy is now a bigger threat to equities than Omicron. This week saw a much more hawkish than expected minutes release from the Federal Reserve, whereby the central bank has quickly brought back quantitative tightening into the equation. Participants agreed that the balance sheet could shrink much sooner (closer to rate lift-off) and faster than last time. For those who remember the last time the Fed unwound the balance sheet in 2018, it was a tough time for risk appetite (figure.1).

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO