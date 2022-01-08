ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Elle Fanning confirms ‘secret’ TikTok account is actually her

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Elle Fanning has confirmed that a ‘secret’ TikTok account rumored to belong to her is actually hers in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, and she has since gained hundreds of thousands of new followers. As TikTok grows in popularity, more people are flocking to the app...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

Elle Fanning Addresses TikTok Rumors and Dishes on Pregnant Backbends in The Great | Tonight Show

Elle Fanning talks about a New Year's fast-food potluck that didn't happen, her TikTok account and Season 2 of The Great. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Bad Bunny starts 2022 with a bare Instagram account before joining TikTok

We’re only a couple days into 2022 and Bad Bunny already has fans paying attention to his every move. Over the course of the last week of 2021, the reggaetonero started to delete a lot of his Instagram posts, archiving hundreds of photos from over the years. After making his account more and more selective as the days went by, he ended the year with no posts and no profile picture, following 0 people.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Billie Eilish Reveals She Initially Dyed Her Hair Red Before Going Brunette

Billie Eilish apparently tested out a new look before dyeing her hair brunette. On Monday (Jan. 3), the singer opened up her ask box on Instagram, telling followers to name any date and she’ll provide either a photo or video from her life on the corresponding day. When asked to post something from Nov. 22, Eilish revealed that she spent a brief time as a redhead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Was Secretly a Redhead for a Whole Week

Billie Eilish is the queen of hair transformations! The 20-year-old "Happier Than Ever" singer took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on 2021 with the help of some of her fans. Eilish asked her fans to pick a random date from the past year, and when one chose Nov. 22,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Elite Daily

Billie Eilish’s Secret Red Hair Will Make You Do A Double Take

Billie Eilish has had many looks in her short career. She first grew to fame with her iconic green-and-black hair before pivoting to blonde and then moving on to brunette. But, there’s another shade she played with last year that her fans never even knew about, and the admission has sent shockwaves across the internet. The singer revealed on her Instagram that for just one week in November 2021, Eilish dyed her hair red.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

What does ‘abow’ mean on TikTok? Mystery phrase explained

The term ‘abow’ has been making its way through TikTok lately, and users are confused as to what exactly it means. Here’s everything we know about the viral term. Dances, songs, and unique talents are among the various ways that you can go viral on TikTok. Recently, we’ve seen anything from dancers in skeleton costumes and a cowgirl hat to TikToker ElyseMyers, who went viral for her unique storytelling.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fallontonight#Dm
dexerto.com

YouTuber Elle Darby deletes Twitter after racist tweets resurface

Popular YouTuber Elle Darby has deleted her Twitter account after a slew of racist tweets from the influencer were uncovered and shared online. 26-year-old Elle Darby is a fairly popular influencer, boasting over 600k subscribers on YouTube and 757k Instagram followers. Darby is best known for her YouTube vlogs, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC Chicago

Britney Spears Appears to Unfollow Younger Sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

After a public falling out over the last year, Britney Spears has seemingly made the decision to cut off her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on social media. To start the new year off, the 40-year-old singer appears to have unfollowed her sister on Instagram although we don't know the exact timing of the action. The Twitter account Pop Crave initially shared the news in a tweet on Saturday, Jan. 1.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Madonna is giving a glimpse into her family skiing trip. The 63-year-old singer and actress shared photos Sunday on Instagram featuring Rocco Ritchie, her 21-year-old son with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. One picture shows Madonna holding onto Rocco's arm as they take a stroll in the...
MUSIC
T3.com

6 beauty hacks that are big on TikTok and actually work

If you’re a fan of whiling away the minutes – or more likely hours – on TikTok, you’ll know some incredible make-up hacks to apply eyeliner like a pro, or use products in innovative ways that you might never have imagined. But, you’ll also be aware that some products have gained near-mythical status, leading them to be as rare as unicorns online.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Tab

Okay, where the hell does the iconic ‘Material Girl’ TikTok audio actually come from?

Over the last couple of months, this song has been absolutely EVERYWHERE – with good reason, too. It’s a proper earworm with major MCE (main character energy). People often use the audio clip to jokingly brag about how rich they are – but it’s hugely versatile and can be used to give any video an extra level of *spice*. Obviously, I’m talking about the Material Girl TikTok audio.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Richest TikTokers: Highest-earning TikTok stars in 2021

The latest TikTok rich list of 2021 has been released and, while there are some very familiar names on there, you’ll be gobsmacked by just how much the likes of Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, Addison Rae and more are reportedly earning. TikTok has become one of the biggest...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy