Congress & Courts

ZOA Calls on Ocasio-Cortez to Fire Staffer Who Called Israel ‘Racist European Ethnostate’

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zionist Organization of America has asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to “immediately” dismiss legislative assistant who made anti-Semitic comments targeting Israel on social media. “Hussain Altamimi has made false, hateful, anti-Semitic, anti-Israel accusations on Instagram,” ZOA national president Morton Klein said in a letter sent to...

