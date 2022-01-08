ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland got more rain this week than during a 6-month stretch of 2021

By Jim Ryan
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The new year has brought a spate of wild weather to the Pacific Northwest, with rain and snow causing flooding, landslides and closures. The rainfall in Portland has been intense — even for Oregon’s wet...

Related
Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to...
SEATTLE, WA
Opinion: The downsides of Portland’s Midas Touch in housing

Mildner is an associate professor of real estate finance in the School of Business at Portland State University. He lives in Beaverton. Rapid housing appreciation is one of the biggest problems facing the Portland metropolitan area and the Willamette Valley. Among the 40 metro areas covered by the Case-Shiller house price index, Portland is the sixth fastest appreciating market in the U.S. since 2000, sitting uncomfortably with places like San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. Unfortunately, most of our policy makers are focused on trying to mitigate such housing appreciation – which makes it more difficult for residents to buy or rent a home – with expensive and ineffective subsidized housing programs, rather than treating the underlying factors behind the price increases.
PORTLAND, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

