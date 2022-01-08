Portland got more rain this week than during a 6-month stretch of 2021

Mildner is an associate professor of real estate finance in the School of Business at Portland State University. He lives in Beaverton. Rapid housing appreciation is one of the biggest problems facing the Portland metropolitan area and the Willamette Valley. Among the 40 metro areas covered by the Case-Shiller house price index, Portland is the sixth fastest appreciating market in the U.S. since 2000, sitting uncomfortably with places like San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. Unfortunately, most of our policy makers are focused on trying to mitigate such housing appreciation – which makes it more difficult for residents to buy or rent a home – with expensive and ineffective subsidized housing programs, rather than treating the underlying factors behind the price increases.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO