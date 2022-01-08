Portland got more rain this week than during a 6-month stretch of 2021
By Jim Ryan
The Oregonian
1 day ago
The new year has brought a spate of wild weather to the Pacific Northwest, with rain and snow causing flooding, landslides and closures. The rainfall in Portland has been intense — even for Oregon’s wet...
Portland will close out the weekend with a sunny day after six straight days of rain last week. The National Weather Service predicts that it will be sunny and breezy in the city on Sunday with a high near 46 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 22 miles per hour, forecasters said. Clouds could roll in later in the day with a low of 34 degrees predicted.
SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to...
Mildner is an associate professor of real estate finance in the School of Business at Portland State University. He lives in Beaverton. Rapid housing appreciation is one of the biggest problems facing the Portland metropolitan area and the Willamette Valley. Among the 40 metro areas covered by the Case-Shiller house price index, Portland is the sixth fastest appreciating market in the U.S. since 2000, sitting uncomfortably with places like San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. Unfortunately, most of our policy makers are focused on trying to mitigate such housing appreciation – which makes it more difficult for residents to buy or rent a home – with expensive and ineffective subsidized housing programs, rather than treating the underlying factors behind the price increases.
Cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant spiked at a nearly 90-degree angle this week in Oregon, disrupting businesses, shuttering three Portland high schools and prompting state officials to issue new rules for rationing medical care if the crisis worsens. Oregon’s daily coronavirus case count shattered previous records Friday, reaching 10,451...
If everything works out the way it is supposed to, Nikki Corbett will get back to Alaska seven days later than she planned. “Our original plans were to fly home the 30th,” Corbett said from outside Phoenix, Arizona, where a 10-day holiday has elongated into a two-and-a-half-week saga. Corbett,...
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities rescued 27 people from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore in the bay of Green Bay in eastern Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. No injuries were reported in the incident that happened Saturday morning north of Green Bay,...
SEATTLE — Emergency workers have recovered the body of a man in southwest Washington whose vehicle was swept away by flooding unleashed by storms that have deluged the Pacific Northwest with rain and snow and closed key roadways across the state. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said 72-year-old Delbert...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest on Friday, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains. A 72-year-old man never returned after leaving his residence to move his car to higher ground...
Parkrose High School, middle school and all district elementary schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 10, because of staffing shortages, the district announced Sunday night. The Northeast Portland district, which serves about 3,000 students, said it would “communicate with the community regarding next steps” on Monday, the announcement said.
BEND — Getting water to central Oregon farmers who need it most takes time and investment, mainly in the form of new pipelines that are replacing leaky canals. But irrigation districts are also coming up with innovative ways to share water around the Deschutes Basin. The newest idea is...
