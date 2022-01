Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 2.8 Shows New Users How to Make Sense of Data with GIS. REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s never been easier to get data, but for many organizations it is still challenging to make sense of all of it. Putting data on a map is a start. Mapping data in order to understand it, find patterns and hidden relationships, and answer questions can be the key to improving operational efficiency and increasing profit. For example, a retailer can find out where to locate new customers and grow sales. A utility can identify equipment that might fail before that can happen. A fire department can choose the perfect location for a new station to respond to future emergencies.

