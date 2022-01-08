Emmaus brings in former Liberty coach to lead softball team

On Jan. 4 the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association released its list of football classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Using total male enrollment numbers for grades 9 through 11, the PIAA separates football programs into six classifications, with 6A being the largest and 1A being the smallest. The range for 5A is 383 to 557. Aliquippa currently has 118 boys enrolled yet was classified as 5A.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO