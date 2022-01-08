ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Emmaus brings in former Liberty coach to lead softball team

By Josh Folck
 1 day ago
Emmaus is turning to an experienced coach to lead the school’s softball program. Rich Giering, who has 19 years of high school coaching...

Lehigh wrestling knocks off No. 8 Cornell at Grace Hall

With Lehigh University opening its Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association schedule this weekend at home against Binghamton and eighth-ranked Cornell, Mountain Hawks coach Pat Santoro didn’t know if he’d have Connor McGonagle available to compete at 141 pounds. “He was day-to-day, he’s been pretty sick the past week,” Santoro...
PIAA’s new high school football classifications show the game’s rigged | Opinion

On Jan. 4 the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association released its list of football classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Using total male enrollment numbers for grades 9 through 11, the PIAA separates football programs into six classifications, with 6A being the largest and 1A being the smallest. The range for 5A is 383 to 557. Aliquippa currently has 118 boys enrolled yet was classified as 5A.
NFL schedule 2022: Who will the Eagles play next season? Opponents determined | Matchups vs. Packers, Titans, Colts

The Eagles’ opponents for the 2022 season have been determined. Philadelphia’s home schedule will feature games against the top two seeds in this year’s playoffs: The Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles will also host the New Orleans Saints, making it the third straight season the two teams will play at Lincoln Financial Field.
Pierson earns redemption as Phillipsburg triumphs at H/W/S wrestling

Phillipsburg High School’s David Pierson has carried a chip on his shoulder for more than 250 days. It showed on Saturday afternoon. Pierson, who was eliminated by Jarett Pantuso in the blood round of last year’s NJSIAA championships, defeated the Blue Streaks wrestler 7-1 to capture the 215-pound title during the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament at Phillipsburg High School.
