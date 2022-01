Syracuse, N.Y. — Two armed robberies were reported just over two hours apart Tuesday night at Syracuse-area gas stations, police said. The first robbery was reported at about 8:52 p.m. at 8:52 p.m., at the Gulf gas station, 2300 Court St. in the town of Salina, New York State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. That is right near the city of Syracuse boarder.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO