Boston, MA

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Draws start Saturday

 1 day ago

Ullmark will get the starting nod for Saturday's game in Tampa Bay, Steve Conroy of...

COVID cancels Tuukka Rask’s scheduled start with the Providence Bruins

Tuukka Rask, the winningest goalie in Bruins history, on Friday night remained a man without a 24-square-foot country. Rask, who had offseason hip surgery for a torn labrum, was slated to man the net Friday for the AHL Providence Bruins as an essential step toward signing with the varsity Bruins and possibly playing in the NHL as soon as next week.
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Strong performance against Bolts

Ullmark made 27 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Ullmark has put up reasonable numbers this season and is 7-2-0 in his last nine games starts. The impending return of Tuukka Rask, who is on a PTO in the AHL, muddies the crease in Boston, and Ullmark's name has been swirling in trade rumors, including Edmonton. Ullmark is a solid option in the blue paint in Boston and if a trade comes, he'll likely become a more attractive option for fantasy managers.
Saturday Scores: Sweep puts Bruins back in 1st place

Minot 0 @ Austin 1 – Sutter Muzzatti netted the one and only goal of the game as the Austin Bruins blanked the Minot Minotauros 1-0. Walter Zacher and John Larkin picked up the helpers on the only goal of the game. Klayton Knapp was perfect as he turned aside all 27 shots that were in his direction. Carter Clafton was nearly perfect as he stopped 31 of 32 in a tough loss for Minot.
Recap: Bruins ride hot start to a 5-2 win over Tampa

No Charlie McAvoy? No problem for the Bruins, as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead before eventually beating the Lightning 5-2 in Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy probably would like to have this one back, as a David Pastrnak toss from up top makes it 1-0 Bruins. What’s better than one...
Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
Lawson Crouse Makes Perfect Sense As Potential Bruins Trade Target

The Boston Bruins’ vision has been clear for a little while: They want to be a big team that’s difficult to play against, but not devoid of skill. With that in mind, their reported interest in Lawson Crouse should be of little surprise. SportsNet’s Jeff Marek on Saturday...
How Bruins’ Could Replace Nick Foligno If He Misses Significant Time

Nick Foligno going down is not what you want. He was involved in an awkward collision with Lightning defenseman Callan Foote, both wrestling for position with the Bruins on the attack when the Tampa Bay blueliner fell on top of Foligno’s leg in the first period. Foligno needed assistance...
RASK SAYS HIS NHL RETURN ISN'T ABOUT MONEY; DOESN'T RULE OUT PLAYING FOR ANOTHER TEAM

Tuukka Rask was set to return to the crease on Friday night after he signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Providence Bruins on Thursday. COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans and both of Providence's games this weekend have been postponed, with their next game not scheduled until Friday, January 14th at home against Hartford.
The Bucs Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss On Sunday

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiving unit. After losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and cutting Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has lost another notable target. Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured and taken into the locker room in the first half of...
Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
Blues' Ville Husso: Draws start Friday

Husso will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's home tilt with the Capitals, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Husso will make his first appearance since suffering a lower-body injury against Florida on Dec. 7. The 26-year-old is 3-2-1 with an impressive .927 save percentage and 2.46 GAA through seven games. However, he's 1-2-1 with a 3.26 GAA over his last five outings and hasn't won a game since Nov. 27.
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday

Bobrovsky will be the starting goalie Saturday in Carolina, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Bobrovsky will look to bounce back from a five-goal performance in Thursday's overtime loss to Dallas. The veteran has a 2.56 GAA and .918 save percentage this season.
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets start Saturday

Jarry will be in net for Saturday's game in Dallas. The 26-year-old will look for his eighth consecutive win against a Stars team that managed only one goal on 29 shots against him Oct. 19. Jarry sports a 1.90 GAA and .933 save percentage this season.
Spurs' Josh Primo: Draws first start of career

Primo finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to Philadelphia. With the Spurs shorthanded, Primo drew the first start of his career. The rookie first-round pick's performance wasn't spectacular, but he avoided big mistakes and played an efficient game, which will likely garner him extended looks moving forward. Saturday marked the seventh time Primo played double-digit minutes and just the second time he eclipsed 20-plus minutes. It's possible Primo could wind up on fantasy radars if he continues to see an uptick in playing time.
Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Gets start Saturday

Stolarz will be in net Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports. This will be Stolarz's first game since Dec. 15, so he could show some rust against a strong Rangers team. The 27-year-old has impressed with a 2.13 GAA and .932 save percentage through 10 games this season.
