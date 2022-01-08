Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Draws start Saturday

Ullmark made 27 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Ullmark has put up reasonable numbers this season and is 7-2-0 in his last nine games starts. The impending return of Tuukka Rask, who is on a PTO in the AHL, muddies the crease in Boston, and Ullmark's name has been swirling in trade rumors, including Edmonton. Ullmark is a solid option in the blue paint in Boston and if a trade comes, he'll likely become a more attractive option for fantasy managers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO