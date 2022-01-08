Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Draws start Saturday

Primo finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to Philadelphia. With the Spurs shorthanded, Primo drew the first start of his career. The rookie first-round pick's performance wasn't spectacular, but he avoided big mistakes and played an efficient game, which will likely garner him extended looks moving forward. Saturday marked the seventh time Primo played double-digit minutes and just the second time he eclipsed 20-plus minutes. It's possible Primo could wind up on fantasy radars if he continues to see an uptick in playing time.
