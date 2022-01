Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Starting forward Dillon Brooks is expected to miss at least three weeks due to an ankle injury suffered Saturday. At least for now, the person that will be called upon to take his place in the lineup is Williams. Yves Pons, meanwhile has been ruled out again due to right ankle soreness.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO