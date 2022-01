GRIMES — For a multitude of reasons, No. 10 (3A) Pella’s trip up north was going to be a big one as they would take on No. 1 (3A) Dallas Center-Grimes. The Dutch were able to come up with big answers to DCG runs all night and come away with a big-time Little Hawkeye Conference road win.

BASKETBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO