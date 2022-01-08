ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton blows out George Washington in DC

By John Tisdell
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdhXV_0dgWAA4Y00
Toumani Camara (from VCU game) Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (ric/Rick Roshto)

Washington D.C. — The Dayton Flyer got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon winning convincingly over the George Washington Colonials, 83-58, at the Smith Center in Washington DC.

UD never trailed as they put up their second highest scoring total of the season. Toumani Camara led the Flyers with 14 points while Malachi Smith scored 13, all in the first half. DaRon Holmes II and Elijah Weaver each scored 12 points while Mustapha Amzil added 10. Dayton made 59 percent of their shots for the game as they improved to 9-6 overall, 1-1 in the Atlantic 10.

UD jumped to early 5-0 lead on layup by Smith and three-pointer R.J. Blakney. Brayon Freeman’s trey cut it 9-7 with 15:47 left in the first half. The Flyers went on a 14-0 run over a nearly seven stretch to extend the lead to 23-7. Kobe Elvis scored Dayton’s last five points of the first half to give them a 38-23 halftime advantage.

Holmes scored six straight points in the second half to increase it to 48-31. Then, Weaver made back-to-back layups to extend it to 52-35. Koby Brea added a layup and three to put them further ahead, 57-35, as they kept the lead above 20 points. Zimi Nwokeji capped the win with two dunks near the end of the game.

Before the game started, the Atlantic 10 announced changes to the Flyers’ home schedule. They will now host St. Bonaventure on January 18th and their home game against Fordham has been moved to January 25th. The times will be announced next week.

Dayton’s next scheduled game will be Tuesday when they host Saint Louis. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 pm, tip-off is at 7 pm and Flyer Feedback will follow the game from Flannagan’s Pub. You can listen to the game on the home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

You can also listen to the game on line here at WHIO.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Wright State game at NKU postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

DAYTON — Wright State University and Northern Kentucky University announced that the men’s basketball game scheduled for Monday has been postponed. Wright State said in a release that the reason for the game being postponed was positive COVID-19 test results within NKU’s tier-one individuals. According to the...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dawg D seeks redemption vs Bama in national title game

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Five weeks have passed, but it still seems a bit unreal. The Georgia Bulldogs straggling off the field in Atlanta, having been run into the ground by an Alabama offense that showed absolutely no respect for what was supposedly one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHIO Dayton

Morant's dazzling block lifts Grizzlies to 9th straight win

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with their ninth straight win, getting 16 points and a breathtaking block from Ja Morant in a 127-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Desmond Bane had 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
WHIO Dayton

Bills clinch AFC East title with 27-10 win over Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills clinched their second consecutive AFC East title after Devin Singletary scored twice in the final 8:21 in a 27-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Bills (11-6) enter the playoffs as the conference’s third seed, but...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
55K+
Followers
80K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy