Dayton blows out George Washington in DC

Toumani Camara (from VCU game) Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (ric/Rick Roshto)

Washington D.C. — The Dayton Flyer got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon winning convincingly over the George Washington Colonials, 83-58, at the Smith Center in Washington DC.

UD never trailed as they put up their second highest scoring total of the season. Toumani Camara led the Flyers with 14 points while Malachi Smith scored 13, all in the first half. DaRon Holmes II and Elijah Weaver each scored 12 points while Mustapha Amzil added 10. Dayton made 59 percent of their shots for the game as they improved to 9-6 overall, 1-1 in the Atlantic 10.

UD jumped to early 5-0 lead on layup by Smith and three-pointer R.J. Blakney. Brayon Freeman’s trey cut it 9-7 with 15:47 left in the first half. The Flyers went on a 14-0 run over a nearly seven stretch to extend the lead to 23-7. Kobe Elvis scored Dayton’s last five points of the first half to give them a 38-23 halftime advantage.

Holmes scored six straight points in the second half to increase it to 48-31. Then, Weaver made back-to-back layups to extend it to 52-35. Koby Brea added a layup and three to put them further ahead, 57-35, as they kept the lead above 20 points. Zimi Nwokeji capped the win with two dunks near the end of the game.

Before the game started, the Atlantic 10 announced changes to the Flyers’ home schedule. They will now host St. Bonaventure on January 18th and their home game against Fordham has been moved to January 25th. The times will be announced next week.

Dayton’s next scheduled game will be Tuesday when they host Saint Louis. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 pm, tip-off is at 7 pm and Flyer Feedback will follow the game from Flannagan’s Pub. You can listen to the game on the home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

