Effingham County, IL

Effingham County Animal Shelter takes in nearly 60 animals after rescue van crash

By Cassandra Smith
 1 day ago

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Animal Shelter is full of animals after they took in a van-load of cats and dogs!

In a Facebook post , officials said they were called to an after-hours emergency regarding a rescue transport van from Texas Rescue Riders that had been involved in a crash. It rolled several times.

“Our Animal Control officers, along with officers from the Sheriff’s Department, and Dr. Nanci Huels with The Pet Wellness Center all came together to get these guys to safety in a timely and efficient manner. The temps were at dangerous levels and we needed to act fast.”

There were 58 animals involved in the crash and all of them were not hurt. The driver and passenger in the van were also unharmed.

Officials said they believe only one cat managed to escape during the action. It is microchipped. It was last seen near the Edgewood exit on I-57. She is a dilute calico.

The animals from this crash are currently being housed at the shelter and the Pet Wellness Center. “Because of this, we are not able to take in any new intakes until they are all claimed over the next day or so,” said officials. “So thankful this did not turn out tragic! And we thank all you for your patience as we may be slower to answer phones, return messages, and go through applications.”

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

