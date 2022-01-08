ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fusion 10 product code

By dpm777
vmware.com
 1 day ago

VMware offer the most recent version to buy... and after that a customer can downgrade...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Re: What is the latest news on Fusion for M1 Mac?

I installed it yesterday but noticed its a preview from September. Is there a later version, or news and/or blogs describing progress?. I am making progress with it, but its clear its a preview. The performance is quite poor and I was hoping there is a later version?. Expert. No...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Fusion has encountered an error and has shut down Windows.

Please forgive my rant. As I understand it... the fix for this is to disable 3D graphics. That might be a possible workaround (it's never a "fix" to disable a feature), but we can't possibly say that as there is pretty much no details here to go on. There are a variety of reasons on why you would see that error.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Fusion 12.2.0 Network Adapter Error, Unable to apply the networking changes.

I hope this message finds you well and that you are having a great day. I am currently a lab instructor for a university. I am running Catalina, but most of our students have upgraded to Big Sur. A hand few of our students currently updated to VMware Fusion version 12.2.0 and are receiving the following message when trying to create a new network adapter under the preferences tab.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Vmware Fusion Apple Silicon Support Windows

Hello i installed vmware fusion and download windows for arm but the vmware doesn't see the vhdx extention file which is windows 10 for arm. Does it have support for windows for arm? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 124 Replies. Windows 10 Insider Preview 10.0.22478.1012 (rs_prerelease) arm64. Windows 11 Insider Preview 22523.1000...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Log4Shell log4j Remote Code Execution – The COVID of the Internet

The Log4Shell zero day vulnerability is truly one of the most significant security threats of the past decade and its effects will be felt far into 2022 and beyond. Imperva has observed over 102M exploitation attempts across thousands of sites protected by Imperva Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF). In the days following, the team at Imperva also responded to the additional Log4j-related vulnerabilities disclosed following the initial zero day publication, to ensure the best possible protection for our customers.
INTERNET
vmware.com

Re: Private license for VMWare Fusion V10

I'm using Mac operating system High Sierra, so the latest version that runs is VMWare Fusion V10. The free license key I got after registering is for V12 of course. I doubt it, because Fusion Player was introduced with version 12. Older versions did not support different licenses to unlock a different feature set.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Fusion update failure.

VMware spontaneously decided to upgrade from Fusion 12.1.2 to 12.2.1. The "offer" seemed fine to me but the update failed and left me up the creek without a canoe. Is this how VMware extorts me to make another purchase? The last purchase of Fusion 12.1 apparently didnt last long. 0...
SOFTWARE
Phandroid

AT&T Fusion 5G lands on January 7 for just $220

We’re ready to kick off 2022 with some new phones, and CES 2022 could be the first event where we get a glimpse at the phones we’ll be using for the next year. To help kick off the new year on the right foot, AT&T has announced the AT&T Fusion 5G.
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

NFS data store inaccessible after host power cycle

Hello playing around with eval of vcenter and ESX,. - Cluster with 2 hosts all sharing an NFS data store. Turn off all VMs on one host, put that host in maintenance mode, which moved all the VM to the other host. Reboot it. Exit Maintenance mode. vcenter now shows a new datastore with the name of the original one but suffixed "(1) (inaccessible)". On the host web client I can see the data store but accessing it result in an error. Through ssh the datastore is NOT visible under /vmfs/volumes, so it did not get mounted. Try esxcfg-nas -r no change. esxcfs-nas -l says:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware attempts to open app on host instead of in guest

I'm not sure if I can explain properly what's going on. I'm running Windows 10 in a guest and Linux is the host. I've installed Java in the Windows guest. I'm running a Windows app in the guest that wants to launch Java and run a .jar file. I'm getting an error message dialog box that says:
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

FSlogix and UWP application compatibility awareness

Good afternoon, I wanted to inform the community of the below incase anyone runs into this situation. I don't have a resolution for this scenario right now. I just wanted to make everyone aware of the below. The below response is directly from Microsoft support. It is not possible to...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Segmentation fault

I get VMWare workstation pro 15.5.5 for linux through my school, it comes in the form of a .bundle file. I'm running the latest arco linux (uname -r = 5.15.12-arch1-1) and ran the installer through the terminal. it seemed to install just fine. I've ran this same installer on several debian installs with no issues. This time, when I run it from the wisker menu it never appears. Task manager shows that something runs for a second and stops. running from the terminal with and with out sudo yields an error:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Does VMware fusion pro run on Mac M1 chip?

I recently purchased VMware fusion 12 pro and when I got the download link it was for intel based Macs. I have the new MacBook Pro M1, so do I need to return the software and purchase something else or will it run on my M1? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 21...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: how upgrade to ESXI 7.0.3

Now that vCenter upgrade no longer kills it's network configuration (https://communities.vmware.com/t5/VMware-vCenter-Discussions/VC-7-0u2c-breaks-network-config/m-p/286... i thought i go the iso-way for the two hosts to make sure HPE specific drivers are updated too. upgrade with HPE Custom ISO fails, see attachment. --------------------------- they way i upgraded ESXi with patches from http://www.vmware.com/patch/download/ for 10...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cluster Availability % for Uptime SLAs

I've been looking into ways of providing a cluster uptime SLA and it's turning out to be a lot harder than you'd think. The existing metric "Cluster Availability %" in vROps isn't IF the cluster is available (ie, there's at-least some hosts available to poweron/run VMs); rather, it's referring to the % of hosts available in the cluster (ie, in a 4-node cluster, if one host is down, its 75% available).
COMPUTERS

