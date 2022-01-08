Minor sexually battered ‘at least 1,000 times’ by Pinellas County man, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested Friday after deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said he sexually battered a 13 year old multiple times a week for years.

Richard Grandmaison, 57, of Pinellas County was arrested and charged with sexual battery after a victim told authorities they were sexually battered two to three times per week between the ages of 13 and 17. The victim estimated they were sexually battered at least 1,000 times over the four-year time span.

The same victim was also said to have had an abortion when they were 17 years old, deputies said.

Reports also indicated that Grandmaison forced another person to watch some of the acts.

Grandmaison was arrested Friday, Dec. 7, and denied bond.

