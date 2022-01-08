ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Minor sexually battered ‘at least 1,000 times’ by Pinellas County man, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdQ66_0dgW9dTF00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested Friday after deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said he sexually battered a 13 year old multiple times a week for years.

Richard Grandmaison, 57, of Pinellas County was arrested and charged with sexual battery after a victim told authorities they were sexually battered two to three times per week between the ages of 13 and 17. The victim estimated they were sexually battered at least 1,000 times over the four-year time span.

The same victim was also said to have had an abortion when they were 17 years old, deputies said.

Reports also indicated that Grandmaison forced another person to watch some of the acts.

Grandmaison was arrested Friday, Dec. 7, and denied bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy