ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

ESXI change/remmap USB device and vendor IDs

By alfwro13
vmware.com
 1 day ago

When Google Coral USB Accelerator is connected to esxi...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Internet access problem since ESXi 7.0

I am having problems configuring the network on my virtual machines on ESXi 7.0. The network uses a macvlan, the machine must be configured with a specific mac address, then, in the guest system a public ip with a mask 255.255.255.255 is configured. The configuration works fine on ESXi 6.5...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Internet connect management/USB dongles

Guests are running Windows 10 64bit as is the host. I would like help with two things please. 1. How do I ensure that guests do not use the host network adapter?. 2. Guests will connect to the internet using a USB dongle, each guest must only use a specified dongle these are connected using a USB hub, I am currently finding it difficult to know which USB dongle I am connecting to each guest as the dialog box that should appear asking me what do to is not appearing.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Inc#Usb#Ids#Coral#Esxi
vmware.com

Install ESXi 6.7.x on a server that has ESXi 7.0.x pre-installed (Downgrade ESXi version)

I've recently got 2 new ESXi hosts pre-installed with ESXi version 7.0U1 and we need to add those to the vCenter server. However, the vCenter server is currently running on version 6.7.x and for some commercial reasons, the vCenter server cannot be upgraded to 7.0.x at this moment. So, downgrade of ESXi version is the only option to add the hosts to the vCenter server. I checked that but the downgrade through the roll back option (Shift+R) isn't available and it says "No alternate hypervisor to roll back to". Based on a few forum posts and blogs, I could find that re-installation of ESXi (6.7.x) on the server is the only option to downgrade it.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

How can set require secure boot TRUE on esxi host

I am using VMware ESXi 7.0 Update 2 according to follow output secureboot has enabled on my HPE server :. Secure boot can be enabled: All vib signatures verified. All tardisks validated. All acceptance levels validated. [root@host1:~] /usr/lib/vmware/secureboot/bin/secureBoot.py -s Enabled. Now I want to enable require-secure-boot but cannot set it...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
vmware.com

LSI_SAS error on ESXI 7.0 virtual machine

I'm having a bit of a rather frustrating error on one pf my Vms. I'm getting a LSI_SAS (Eroor 129) "Rest to device, \Device\RaidPort0 was issued" in the system log of one of our serveurs 2016. Juste after this error the vm is froren for 4 or 5 minutes. Has...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

a Ver of Esxi 7.x kills Int. dual SD Boot modules ?

Apologies that i dont know the Precise Name of them off hand . We use Dell R730's and R840's. They ALL have the Micro SD boot Modules installed rather than Raid drives - to Boot off of. They are just much easier than installing a Raid card and getting drives...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Portgroups and VLAN ID

VLAN-Trunking - i.e. assigning multiple VLANs to a single port group - is available on Virtual Distributed Switches. Standard vSwitches allow only a single VLAN-ID per port group. You may consider to assign VLAN-ID 4095, which however will pass traffic for all VLANs to the VMs. André. 0 Kudos. Enthusiast.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

New help ESXI 7 -hyper+desktop+remote laptop w/ windows vm

Hi, Appoloigies in advanced but this is a very newbish question, but the best way to learn something is by doing, need some help to get started. My goal is to install ESXI, as a hypervisor, and a Windows VM on it. But to use that same desktop PC's Windows 10 VM GUI as normally and also access that Windows VM remotely from a laptop.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

List configured Speed of Physical adapter of ESXi

I try to get the ESXi Physical adapter status of Configured Speed in a script with an ouput file but the column ConfiguredSpeed didn't generate. if ($_.ExtensionData.AutoNegotiateSupported) {'Auto negotiate'} else {$_.ExtensionData.Spec.LinkSpeed.SpeedMb}}},. $netAdapt = Get-VMHostNetworkAdapter -VMHost $esxcli.VMHost -Name $nic. $nicList = $esxcli.network.nic.list.Invoke() | where{$_.Name -eq $nic}. if ($_.ExtensionData.AutoNegotiateSupported) {'Auto negotiate'} else...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Hackers are abusing Google Docs to bypass security protections

Google Docs make collaborating in real-time with colleagues a seamless experience but hackers have found ways to leverage these capabilities to send malicious links to unsuspecting users. Back in June of last year, researchers at Check Point-owned Avanan discovered an exploit in the search giant's office software that allowed an...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

REAL downgrade ESXi 7.0 Update 3 or Reinstall?

Some time ago I installed ESXi 7.0 U3 on a host (because at that time it was the latest downloadable version on the website) While setting everything up (creating VMs, data migration, ...) there were no issues until last week we had a PSOD. After some (soul)searching I came to the following article ESXi 7.0 Update 3 host fails with a backtrace NMI IPI: Panic requested by another PCPU. (86100) (vmw...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VCF 4.3.1 commision new host, wrong ESXi version

I'm trying to commission a new host to VCF 4.3.1.0 and it's failing on the ESXi version. The host had been installed with 7.0U3, but when I try to add the host, it fails validation with the following error:. Host ESXi version - 7.0.3-18644231 is not supported. VCF supported ESXi...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Deploy the Management Domain Using ESXi Hosts with External Certificates

My delivery environment will need to utilise PKI issued certs to all components for VCF - including the ESXi hosts. I've tried to be creative one first couple of lab runs and bringup VCF4.3 management WLD in default certmgmt.mode 'vmca' and then later change it to 'custom', decommission-reimage-externalPKI-recommission the hosts back in. Whilst this doesn't then generate VSAN skyline health errors within the vCenter webconsole there's clearly still a problem - when I run the python prepare script to shut down the rig the same errors about local issuer certificate persist (and I got a nice PSOD on one host).
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vRO git repo exclude configuration elements and resource elements. Is this possible?

I'm struggling a bit with the best way to back end to git with the provided integration options. Ideally i'd like to have one repo with branches for dev / test / and prod and merge between them and back to the master as appropriate. This is what I have setup and it works fine aside from the configuration elements and resource elements. In some cases these might be ok to merge back to the master branch but in many cases these values are unique per environment. I'd rather have separate repositories or create packages for these that I export and keep under source control.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Compliance warning on VMs regarding floppy drives - but theres no floppy on the vm

I have this warning "symptom VM.disconnect-devices-floppy - Floppy drive connected (5.5/6.5 Security Configuration Guide) has been observed" on a ton of VM's in our ESXi 6.7u3 environment. I want to make it go away so I tried checking the configuration of the VM's in question, but there's no floppy drive added at all. I see the following on most:
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy