ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neve Campbell Kids: Meet Her Two Sons, Caspian & Raynor

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZKMX_0dgW9NXj00
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Neve Campbell is the proud mother of two sons, one biological and one adopted. Find out all about her amazing kids, Caspian and Raynor, here!

Neve Campbell has carved herself an amazing career in Hollywood as she readies for the premiere of Scream, the fifth installment of the iconic horror series that began in 1996! The 48-year-old actress has been a pop culture mainstay since she started working on the Canadian drama Catwalk. After moving to Los Angeles, she quickly became a household name playing Julia Salinger in the teen drama series Party of Five. 1992’s supernatural film The Craft cemented her as a movie star. Then with the role of Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven’s Scream, she became a bona fide scream queen. More recently, Neve could be seen in the movie Skyscraper and the Netflix drama House of Cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAjjk_0dgW9NXj00
Neve Campbell, seen here at the ‘Skyscraper’ premiere, is the proud mother of two sons. (Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock)

The Ontario native has been just as successful in her personal life as well, having been in long term relationship with her partner, actor JJ Feild, since 2011. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Caspian, in 2012. Six years later, they would go on to adopt son Raynor. Find out all about Neve’s amazing boys, below.

Caspian

Nev and JJ announced the birth of their son Caspian in August 2012. As the parents are extremely private, little is known about Caspian. However, the actress did open up about the pregnancy and how they chose the unique name during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July 2018.

“When we were pregnant, we didn’t find out whether he was a girl or boy – even though I knew he was a boy, I just knew, it was an instinct – so we thought we’ll bring five boy names and five girl names to the hospital,” she explained. “I was in labor for nine days. I know, I should have gone to the hospital sooner, it was really silly. Anyway, got to the hospital and then, after the nine days, we’d forgotten the list and it was the only name we could remember.”

She also opened up about deciding on Caspian’s name during her appearance on The Talk. “We looked through a lot of books and I liked the idea of a unique name,” Neve shared. “I like having a unique name — it’s [my mom’s] maiden name, Neve — and not a lot of people have it. It’s nice having something special and different and so I wanted something like that for our son,” she added.

Raynor

In June 2018, Nev revealed in a rare Instagram post that she and JJ had adopted another son. “Sheer joy!!!!….So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago,” the star gushed. “His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him.” Raynor’s big brother was just as smitten! “Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby’. It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced,” Never shared.

Around the time the couple welcomed Raynor, Neve appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to dish about his name. “We couldn’t name him Bob, cause you can’t have Caspian and Bob,” she quipped. “It means warrior of judgement or someone who trusts

good judgment and I like that idea for him.” As the couple are as private with Raynor as they are Caspian, little is known about the toddler, and the family mostly avoids sharing photos of the kids on social media.

Comments / 8

Related
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Relationship With Goldie Hawn’s Kids

Kurt Russell has two biological sons and has been a champion stepfather to Goldie Hawn’s kids. Find out all about his relationship with their amazing children here!. Kurt Russell has been in the Hollywood game since youth! Born in Massachusetts and raised in Los Angeles, the 70-year-old star got his start as a child actor on TV shows such as The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, Gunsmoke and Gilligan’s Island. In 1966, he signed a ten-year contract with Walt Disney Productions and became one of its biggest draws. In the 80s, he became a bona fide movie star after his two collaborations with director John Carpenter: The Thing and Escape From New York. One of biggest hits was 1987’s Overboard, with his partner Goldie Hawn. Later in his career, he would receive accolades for his dramatic turns in Tequila Sunrise, Backdraft and Tombstone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Ryan
Us Weekly

David Arquette Says Filming New ‘Scream’ With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Was a ‘Cathartic Experience’

A meaningful return. David Arquette detailed how it felt to work with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, on the new Scream movie a decade after their split. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” the Virginia native, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, January 5. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live With Kelly And Ryan#Caspian Raynor#Canadian#House Of Cards
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Elf’ Cast Then & Now: See How Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel & More Stars 18 Years Later

Everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, ‘Elf’, celebrated its 18th anniversary this year, and to this day, it remains a holiday classic. Elf became an instant Christmas classic when it was released on Nov. 8, 2003, and it’s now a movie everyone needs to watch each and every holiday season. Will Ferrell‘s portrayal of Buddy the Elf stole our hearts, and made us both laugh and cry, as he traveled from the North Pole to New York City in search of his biological father. The movie became a massive hit, with many fans hoping for a sequel someday.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Kristin Davis Posts Photo with Willie Garson’s Son: ‘Made Our Night’

The Sex and the City reboot is receiving loads of support, even from the late Willie Garson’s son, Nathen. Earlier this month, Kristin Davis shared a never-before-seen photo from the premiere of And Just Like That. The image featured Davis (Charlotte), Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Chris Noth (Mr. Big) posing with Nathen, whose father played Carrie’s well-dressed best friend, Stanford Blatch, on the popular SATC franchise.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox. David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
123K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy