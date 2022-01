It's now official. The Vancouver Canucks' scheduled game against the Ottawa Senators this Saturday has been postponed. "Covid-19 cases continue to increase at a rapid rate, and we all need to adjust and be flexible as the pandemic evolves," said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle in a team press release on Friday. "We hoped to play tomorrow, but we are at an important point of the pandemic, and given the size of the event, everyone involved believe this is the right decision. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO