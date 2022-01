Tech stocks had a rough start to 2022, as many names continued with the trend that started last year when software underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) by 15%. Earnings multiples contracted by 10% in 2021 and are likely to do so again this year, as "digital digestion" happens, according to Jefferies analyst Brent Thill. The downward moves come after a record 80% expansion in 2020 and a healthy 37% growth in 2019, with as much as 80% of software companies expected to decelerate this year after two years of sharp growth.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO