Man wanted in New Iberia for crashing vehicle into building, injuring man inside

By Seth Linscombe
 1 day ago

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A man is wanted for allegedly crashing a vehicle into a building and injuring one of the occupants.

According to New Iberia Police, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Thursday in the 700 block of South Lewis St. On arrival, they found a vehicle crashed into a building and the driver gone. The building was occupied at the time of the crash. One of them, a 92-year-old man, was critically injured. He was taken to a Lafayette area hospital where he remains in intensive care.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle and obtained arrests warrants.

Kevin Ray Crosby, 35, is wanted on the following charges:

  • Felony hit and run
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • No driver’s license
  • No insurance
  • Failure to secure vehicle registration
Anyone with any information on the location of Crosby are asked to contact New Iberia Police at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

