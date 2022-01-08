Man wanted in New Iberia for crashing vehicle into building, injuring man inside

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A man is wanted for allegedly crashing a vehicle into a building and injuring one of the occupants.

According to New Iberia Police, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Thursday in the 700 block of South Lewis St. On arrival, they found a vehicle crashed into a building and the driver gone. The building was occupied at the time of the crash. One of them, a 92-year-old man, was critically injured. He was taken to a Lafayette area hospital where he remains in intensive care.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle and obtained arrests warrants.

Kevin Ray Crosby, 35, is wanted on the following charges:

Felony hit and run

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

No driver’s license

No insurance

Failure to secure vehicle registration

Anyone with any information on the location of Crosby are asked to contact New Iberia Police at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

