San Antonio, TX

WATCH: Westlake’s Cade Klubnik wins All-American Bowl award

By Andrew Schnitker
 1 day ago

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Westlake High School’s Cade Klubnik was named the All American Bowl Player of the Year at Saturday’s high school showcase game.

The Chaparrals’ state-championship quarterback is the consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2022 class. Bowl game officials surprised Klubnik, unveiling the award live on NBC during the fourth quarter.

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson transferring to Nebraska

Klubnik showed off his high-quality talent during the week-long event. On Saturday, he threw three touchdown passes, leading the West team to an All-American Bowl win.

Just three weeks ago, Klubnik guided Westlake to a third straight 6A state championship. He was an integral piece of the Chaparrals’ offense for the past two state title runs.

Several national experts expect Klubnik, who is an early enrollee, to push current Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the starting spot in the 2022 season.

KXAN

