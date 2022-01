The world has stepped foot into the New Year and the craze for tiny homes doesn’t seem to come to an end. In fact, with the Covid-19 crisis looming on our heads, staying confined to small places and living off-grid has now become a necessity rather than a leisure activity. This past year we introduced you to multiple tiny houses on wheels. Some of these adorned their posh interior while other boasted their sleek exterior. The Kereru Tiny House is yet another great example of a highly-functional tiny home that will surely grip your interest toward living off-the-grid.

6 DAYS AGO