Presidential Election

Letter: Insurrection wasn’t first effort to disrupt the electoral vote

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the editorial “Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows” (Jan. 2): The 2021 election wasn’t the first time that a disruption of the electoral vote count was contemplated. According to famed Civil War historian Bruce Catton’s first volume of “The Centennial History of the Civil...

www.stltoday.com

The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
abccolumbia.com

Nearly a year after the Capitol insurrection, 70% of Americans polled believe it was a threat to our democracy

ABC NEWS– It has been nearly a year since the surreal scene played out in Washington, when a violent mob of pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, a new ABC News poll shows more than 70% of Americans believe that riot was a threat to our democracy, and a majority of 58% believe Donald Trump bears a share of the blame.
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
Salon

Republicans suddenly favor small election reforms after Manchin opens door to filibuster change

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a top Republican leader has signaled there is some Republican support for legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. "While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's 'some interest' among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887," reported Sophia Cai. "The goal would be to clarify the role the vice president and Congress play in certifying presidential elections. Both were flashpoints a year ago as Donald Trump challenged the finalization of the 2020 election results."
Rolling Stone

Republicans Promised to Banish Jan. 6 Insurrectionists. A Year Later, They’ve Purged Jan. 6 Critics

A year ago, top Republicans were clear-eyed — and forceful — in their repudiations of president Trump, blaming him directly for the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and blasting his false claims that he was robbed of a second term. How a year can change people. Republicans, with very rare exceptions, have lost the courage of their supposed convictions, and fallen back into a complicit orbit around the center of grievance and gravity that defines Donald Trump and, by extension, the modern GOP. “At the end of the day,” Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer admitted morbidly on “Meet the Press” to...
