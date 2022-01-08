You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Wake Forest

Former Syracuse star Elijah Hughes made his first career NBA start on Friday night, going off for 26 points in Utah’s 122-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Hughes made 9 of 15 shots (7-for-12 on 3-pointers) and also grabbed eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 41 minutes. In nine appearances this season, it was Hughes’ first opportunity with more than five minutes and it was his first NBA opportunity seeing more than eight minutes of playing time.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO