ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Hospital turns to heated tent to ease COVID-`19 crush

By Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RCxO_0dgW8Lk400

A hospital in western Michigan is using a heated tent as extra emergency space due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The tent at Mercy Health Muskegon was set up a few weeks ago but put into service Thursday, WOOD-TV reported.

“If you had asked me five years ago, I never would have thought something like this would occur domestically for the delivery of health care,” said Dr. Justin Grill, chief medical officer.

The hospital topped 95% capacity during the week, he said.

Someone who is examined in the tent would get the same services found in the regular emergency department.

“We installed temporary barriers in the waiting room in which to care for patients. They’re removable so, for instance, during the night hours, as of 11 p.m., we shut down the tent and bring everyone inside,” Grill said.

Comments / 15

Fun n Games
1d ago

Where there’s a will there’s a way! I’ve believed this since I was young. There are many places you could set up for Covid patients and it’s not our nursing homes! Empty school, empty buildings, so many places to keep people safe. Our local government should be looking into these alternatives instead of our hospital’s.

Reply(3)
3
Related
fox2detroit.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Muskegon, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Muskegon, MI
Coronavirus
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Western Michigan#Mercy Health Muskegon#Wood Tv
studyfinds.org

‘COVID eye’ a side effect in children? Boy spends Christmas in hospital with scary reaction to virus

BRISTOL, England — Children who catch the coronavirus typically experience mild symptoms — if any at all. One British child, however, experienced a frightening, but rare side effect now being called “COVID eye.” Nine-year-old Zac Morey spent Christmas in the hospital and almost went blind after doctors say he suffered an allergic reaction to the virus.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Detroit News

Hundreds of employees test positive for COVID-19, Henry Ford Health says

Henry Ford Health System had 686 employees test positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days, one of the highest tallies for one of the state's largest health systems amid Michigan's omicron surge. The workers with positive COVID results represent about 2% of the Detroit-based system's more than 32,000 employees.
DETROIT, MI
smobserved.com

Less Than Half of Patients Hospitalized "With Covid" are Actually There for Covid-Associated Illness, Says County Health Department

January 7, 2022 - Dr. Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, announced yesterday that the number of patients hospitalized with Covid that officials have been publicizing does not actually constitute individuals hospitalized because of their infection with Covid-19. The percent of patients in the hospital with the direct...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy