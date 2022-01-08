ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Watt draws ultimate praise from John Harbaugh ahead of Steelers-Ravens clash

By Steve Zavala
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has now joined a multitude of others in the claim that Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is the “best” pass rusher in the NFL today. In speaking during a press conference on Friday ahead of the Ravens’ AFC North clash...

Related
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt’s hilarious reaction to T.J. Watt tying Michael Strahan’s sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is on the precipice of setting NFL history, needing just one more sack to overtake Michael Strahan for the single-season sacks record. Watt managed to tie the mark set by Strahan on Sunday against the Ravens, only to take a hit to the groin one play later. His brother, fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, was going through all the emotions on Twitter, and shouted out his brother with some hilarious commentary.
NFL
FanSided

Did NFL refs, Ravens screw T.J. Watt out of NFL’s all-time sack record?

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are wondering why T.J. Watt did not end up with the NFL’s single-season sack record all by himself vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Though T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a single NFL season, some Pittsburgh Steelers fans believe he was robbed of one more vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Asked The NFL For An Important Review

Officially, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record at 22.5 during today’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Unofficially, he may have broken it, and the Steelers want to know for sure. In the first half of the 16-13 win over the Ravens, a bad...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The T.J. Watt, Ravens Controversy

T.J. Watt is hoping to tie or break Michael Strahan’s all-time NFL single season sack record against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Early on, Watt appeared to tie it. The Pittsburgh Steelers standout pass rusher appeared to take down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. The play was initially ruled...
NFL
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Steelers T.J. Watt tying NFL sack record

T.J. Watt made history in the Steelers season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s what some notable players and media personalities had to say. There was so much to root for in the Pittsburgh Steelers season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. With playoff hopes hinging on a massive Jaguars upset over the Colts, some fans were ready to throw in the towel for a higher draft pick… but not so fast.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: T.J. Watt as motivated as ever to break all-time sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is determined to break the NFL’s all-time sack record on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watt is one sack short of tying the NFL’s all-time sack record, which is held by former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan. The Wisconsin product will enter Pittsburgh’s game in Baltimore with 21.5 sacks, a truly unbelievable mark when you consider he’s missed two games with injury.
NFL
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Harbaugh Names Huntley The Starter For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start the team’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, ending Lamar Jackson’s regular season. Jackson has missed every game since suffering an ankle injury early in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Huntley came off the bench and completed 27-of-38 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown, but the Ravens still came up short against the Browns like they have in so many other agonizingly close losses, 24-22. The 23-year-old has capably guided the offense in his two starts...
NFL
The Spun

T.J. Watt Sends Clear Message Before Potentially Breaking Sack Record

T.J. Watt has a shot to make history this weekend. Heading into Week 18 of this year’s extended NFL season, the Steelers superstar has an NFL-high 21.5 sacks through 14 games. If he’s able to log 1.5 sacks during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, he’ll break Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 21.5 set in 2001.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Agonizing Season Ends With Another Close Defeat

BALTIMORE (AP) — A frustrating season marred by an assortment of injuries and close defeats ended in familiar, agonizing fashion for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Ravens played shorthanded — and valiantly — before falling 16-13 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was Baltimore’s sixth loss in a row, five of which were decided by a total of eight8 points. Despite losing three running backs, two star cornerbacks and playing the latter part of the season without injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens remained in the playoff hunt until the very end of this final, excruciating defeat. “Lot of fight...
NFL
ngscsports.com

The Ultimate Steelers vs Ravens Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, score prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFL
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

