The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 9

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming .

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming , it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a dozen season premieres (including Euphoria, The Righteous Gemstones and Superman & Lois ), seven series debuts (including Naomi, Peacemaker and Pivoting ), nine finales (including the very last episodes of Station Eleven and The Expanse ) and a smattering of films (including the Ray Donovan wrap-up movie).

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

3 am Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

8 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 premiere (Fox; special night and time)

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football Season 35 finale (NBC)

8:30 pm Pivoting series premiere (Fox; special night and time)

9 pm All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 premiere (PBS)

9 pm Dexter: New Blood Season 1 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Euphoria Season 2 premiere (HBO)

10 pm Vienna Blood Season 2 premiere (PBS)

10:05 pm The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 premiere (HBO; two episodes)

MONDAY, JAN. 10

8 pm College Football National Championship (ESPN)

10 pm Black Market With Michael K. Williams Season 2 premiere (Vice)

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

8 pm The Kings of Napa series premiere (OWN)

8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Naomi series premiere (The CW)

9 pm Our Kind of People returns (Fox)

9 pm Wipeout Season 1B premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

3 am Cheer Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns (The CW)

9 pm Batwoman returns (The CW)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 17 finale (HBO)

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

3 am Brazen film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Next Influencer Season 3 premiere (Paramount+; first five episodes)

3 am Peacemaker series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Station Eleven limited series finale (HBO Max)

3 am Wolf Like Me series premiere (Peacock; all six episodes)

8 pm Walker returns (The CW)

9 pm Call Me Kat Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm Pivoting Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Fox)

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

3 am After Life final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Archive 81 series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Do, Re & Mi Season 1, Part 2 premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am The Expanse series finale (Prime Video)

3 am Hotel Transylvania: Transformania film premiere (Prime Video)

3 am The House series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Sex Appeal film premiere (Hulu)

3 am The Tragedy of Macbeth film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Use of Force: The Policing of Black America documentary premiere (Peacock)

8 pm Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm Ray Donovan: The Movie film premiere (Showtime)

10:30 pm Chillin Island Season 1 finale (HBO; two episodes)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .