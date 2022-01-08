ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 9

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoBu6_0dgW76GX00

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming .

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming , it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a dozen season premieres (including Euphoria, The Righteous Gemstones and Superman & Lois ), seven series debuts (including Naomi, Peacemaker and Pivoting ), nine finales (including the very last episodes of Station Eleven and The Expanse ) and a smattering of films (including the Ray Donovan wrap-up movie).

SUNDAY, JAN. 9
3 am Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 finale (Paramount+)
8 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 premiere (Fox; special night and time)
8:20 pm Sunday Night Football Season 35 finale (NBC)
8:30 pm Pivoting series premiere (Fox; special night and time)
9 pm All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 premiere (PBS)
9 pm Dexter: New Blood Season 1 finale (Showtime)
9 pm Euphoria Season 2 premiere (HBO)
10 pm Vienna Blood Season 2 premiere (PBS)
10:05 pm The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 premiere (HBO; two episodes)

MONDAY, JAN. 10
8 pm College Football National Championship (ESPN)
10 pm Black Market With Michael K. Williams Season 2 premiere (Vice)

TUESDAY, JAN. 11
8 pm The Kings of Napa series premiere (OWN)
8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere (The CW)
9 pm Naomi series premiere (The CW)
9 pm Our Kind of People returns (Fox)
9 pm Wipeout Season 1B premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
3 am Cheer Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns (The CW)
9 pm Batwoman returns (The CW)
10 pm Hard Knocks Season 17 finale (HBO)

THURSDAY, JAN. 13
3 am Brazen film premiere (Netflix)
3 am The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 finale (Paramount+)
3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)
3 am Next Influencer Season 3 premiere (Paramount+; first five episodes)
3 am Peacemaker series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)
3 am Station Eleven limited series finale (HBO Max)
3 am Wolf Like Me series premiere (Peacock; all six episodes)
8 pm Walker returns (The CW)
9 pm Call Me Kat Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Fox)
9:30 pm Pivoting Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Fox)

FRIDAY, JAN. 14
3 am After Life final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Archive 81 series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Do, Re & Mi Season 1, Part 2 premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)
3 am The Expanse series finale (Prime Video)
3 am Hotel Transylvania: Transformania film premiere (Prime Video)
3 am The House series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Sex Appeal film premiere (Hulu)
3 am The Tragedy of Macbeth film premiere (Apple TV+)
3 am Use of Force: The Policing of Black America documentary premiere (Peacock)
8 pm Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)
9 pm Ray Donovan: The Movie film premiere (Showtime)
10:30 pm Chillin Island Season 1 finale (HBO; two episodes)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find nine new and returning series (including The Book of Boba Fett, Cobra Kai and Letterkenny), 12 finales (including...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Bachelor Tops Monday, NCIS Slips, Cleaning Lady Has OK Start

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor opened its 26th season with 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating — down sharply from its year-ago premiere (5.2 mil/1.3) but still leading Monday in the demo. CBS’ NCIS meanwhile delivered Monday’s largest audience (dipping to 6.7 mil), while down two tenths to a 0.4 demo rating. On the comedy front, The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.5) dipped from its fall finale, while Bob Hearts Abishola (5.1 mil/0.5) was steady. NCIS: Hawai’i (4.8 mil/0.4) dipped to an audience low while steady in the demo. Elsewhere: FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.3 mil/0.7, TVLine reader...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Peaky Blinders Final Season Trailer Teases 'One Last Deal to Be Done'

A haunting first trailer for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which streams Stateside on Netflix, makes clear that “this will be the end of it,” with just “one last deal to be done.” Having debuted on BBC Two in September 2013 and then arrived Stateside via Netflix a year later, the British period drama follows a notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, led by the fierce Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost. Almost a year ago, it was announced that Season 6 would mark the end — or...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Sunday Night Football#Superman Lois#Hbo Max#Dvr#Memorex#Kingstown#Paramount#Nbc#Pbs#Showtime#Hbo#Espn
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the New Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1

Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for part one of the final season of Ozark, which is slated to premiere on the streamer later this month. The series centers on Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), who become involved with Missouri criminals upon moving to the Ozarks to continue laundering money. The latest trailer sees the Byrde family attempt to navigate a deal between the FBI and Felix Solis’ drug lord Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law & Order Fan-Favorite Returning for Season 21

Sam Waterston will return to Law & Order when the series comes back to TV next year after more than a decade-long hiatus. Law & Order as a brand has hardly been missing; the series' numerous spinoffs have kept it alive in the time since the original version went off the air in 2010. But with Law & Order "classic" returning to the small screen, Waterston's Jack McCoy had to make an appearance. While the long wait between seasons has many fans calling it a reboot, Law & Order is treating this like "season 21," although that's not to say that the show will be picking up right where it left off in 2010.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Here's How to Watch the 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1883' Because It's Not on Cable

Now that season four of Yellowstone has wrapped up, fans of the hit show will be craving a new drama to occupy their Sunday nights. Well, viewers don't have to search far, because the Dutton universe has expanded with a brand-new spinoff, 1883. The show, which follows the origin story of the Dutton family as they expand West and stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and more, is off to a hot start. But before you can get hooked on this new Taylor Sheridan drama, you need to find out how to watch!
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy