Greensboro, NC

School bus service suspended in two NC counties due to driver COVID-19 cases

 1 day ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — High school students in two North Carolina cities won’t be able to ride school buses for at least two weeks because a large number of drivers are temporarily out of work after testing positive for COVID-19.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that Guilford County Schools said Friday that 76 of the district’s drivers are out of work with the virus. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said those absences come on top of the district’s pre-existing driver shortage.

Contreras said local government leaders have agreed to give free rides on Greensboro and High Point city buses to students who show their student ID. Parents are also being asked to take their children to school if possible.

Students with special needs who have transportation as part of their individualized education plan will be able to continue to use district school buses.

Contreras said parents have emphasized how damaging past COVID-19 school closures were for students and want to keep that from happening again.

