Driscoll, TX

U.S. Coast Guard celebrates boy's last chemotherapy treatment with helicopter landing

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 1 day ago
After being diagnosed with leukemia more than two years ago, 10-year-old Xavier Ferguson and his family were surprised with a special visit from the U.S. Coast Guard to celebrate his last day of chemotherapy on Friday.

Shortly after ringing the bell to signify his final treatment, Xavier and his family walked out of Driscoll Children's Hospital to find a crowd of friends and Coast Guard members waiting with a gift.

Xavier was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. Friday was his 800th day of chemotherapy treatments.

"Being done with the whole thing was pretty good," Xavier said.

Xavier's father, Scott Ferguson, is a member of the Coast Guard and his team organized a surprise MH-65 helicopter landing at the hospital. With tears in their eyes, Scott and Xavier walked to the helicopter where Capt. Hans Govertsen gave the boy a tour and a Captain's Coin.

"It was the first time I've cried since the day he was diagnosed," Scott said. "It was pretty special. I didn't know it was going to happen."

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

