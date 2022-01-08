Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The nonprofit iWrite literacy organization honored 100 student authors and illustrators at the Page to Stage 12th annual book-signing gala, at the Hyatt Regency Downtown. More than 420 guests attended, raising a record-breaking $150,642. Emcee was Derrick Shore, KPRC 2 Houston Life co-host. Editor’s Choice for story/play winner Prinsha Khanal, a fourth grader, read a portion of her story on stage, and the winner for poetry/song, sixth grader Alyssa Casullo, sang a song she wrote. Elaine Balagia Croucher entertained the crowd with Broadway show tunes with pianist Greg Giacona. This event also unveiled the book cover for next year’s contest, which will give 1,000 students the chance to be published. See iwrite.org.
Comments / 0