ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

KQED
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin Creel blazed onto Broadway in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and instantly...

video.kqed.org

Comments / 0

Related
nhpbs.org

Preview | Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

Three Broadway favorites headline a brand new PBS concert series, featuring Tony and Olivier Award–winner Gavin Creel, chart-topping Billboard artist Shoshana Bean, and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-–nominee Brandon Victor Dixon. These versatile and virtuosic artists perform iconic showstoppers, tell intimate stories, and dazzle with their extraordinary range of classic and contemporary songs.
PERFORMING ARTS
lowerbuckstimes.com

‘Never Let Go’ hits Playhouse stage Jan. 14

Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St. in New Hope, has announced Never Let Go as the first show of the 2022 Visiting Artist Series. Performed by Michael Kinnan, Never Let Go is a one-man, Burlesque-style show that hysterically retells James Cameron’s three-hour-plus blockbuster film Titanic as a one-hour play. This unauthorized, unorthodox retelling of the Oscar-winning movie is designed for fans and skeptics of the film. Performances run Jan. 14-16.
NEW HOPE, PA
thebuzzmagazines.com

From page to stage

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The nonprofit iWrite literacy organization honored 100 student authors and illustrators at the Page to Stage 12th annual book-signing gala, at the Hyatt Regency Downtown. More than 420 guests attended, raising a record-breaking $150,642. Emcee was Derrick Shore, KPRC 2 Houston Life co-host. Editor’s Choice for story/play winner Prinsha Khanal, a fourth grader, read a portion of her story on stage, and the winner for poetry/song, sixth grader Alyssa Casullo, sang a song she wrote. Elaine Balagia Croucher entertained the crowd with Broadway show tunes with pianist Greg Giacona. This event also unveiled the book cover for next year’s contest, which will give 1,000 students the chance to be published. See iwrite.org.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
phillytrib.com

From understudy to center stage, 'Pretty Woman' actor claims his place

You may not know his name, but if you’ve ever seen him perform you’ll certainly never forget him. The multi-talented, award-winning, Wisconsin-born Kyle Taylor Parker has made himself unforgettable in such productions as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the revival of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” the world premiere of “My Very Own British Invasion,” and so many more.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Creel
lowerbuckstimes.com

‘Spamilton: An American Parody’ hits Playhouse stage Jan. 28-30

Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St. in New Hope, is presenting the hit musical comedy Spamilton: An American Parody from Jan. 28-30. The show is presented as part of its Visiting Artists Series. Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind Forbidden Broadway, the show is a new musical...
NEW HOPE, PA
Telegraph

Wendy and Peter Pan, Leeds Playhouse, review: girls take centre stage in an enchanting revival

Peter Pan – the boy who never grows up – is also the boy who never ceases to be reinvented. Playwright Ella Hickson’s clever decision in 2013, when commissioned by the RSC, was to put the focus on Wendy instead. In doing so, she interrogates some of the more tired elements of JM Barrie’s story – where Lost Boys play, but Wendy only gets to play house; where boys band together but female characters are all rivals; where Wendy is mere damsel in distress. Yes – in this version, Wendy, Tinkerbell and Tiger Lily get their kick-ass, girl-power moment.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater
Daily Herald

From writing about the stage to writing for it

For more than 40 years, longtime Deerfield resident Howard Reich covered music and the arts for the Chicago Tribune with passion and sensitivity, adding six books and three documentary films to his prodigious credits as an award-winning critic. Now, one year after he accepted a buyout from the Tribune, the...
CHICAGO, IL
phl17.com

The Playhouse is coming to Bucks County

If your child has what it takes to make it big and wants to act, today we will tell you about the new Bucks County Playhouse Acting Apprentice Program. The Bucks County Playhouse Acting Apprentice Program prepares the next generation of musical theatre professionals for their performing careers. Producing Director...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy