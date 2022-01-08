ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL fines Browns' Jadeveon Clowney $12,875 for 'crazy' shoe-throwing incident

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 1 day ago
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s “crazy” outlet for his frustration in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers cost him as well as his team.

On Saturday, the league fined Clowney $12,875 for throwing receiver Chase Claypool’s shoe in the Browns’ 26-14 loss at Heinz Field.

Clowney drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the incident and the flag extended the Steelers’ drive to their first touchdown, a lead they never relinquished.

From the same nationally televisgame, Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson was fined $10,353 by the league for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a 48-yard field goal by the Steelers' Chris Boswell with 5:48 remaining.

Steelers defensive tackle Rashaad Coward was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the kick, resulting in offsetting penalties, but he was not fined.

Clowney entering free agency:Browns notebook: 'I want him here': Myles Garrett doubles down on Jadeveon Clowney sales pitch

Clowney's penalty played a much bigger part in the outcome. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s pass to Claypool picked up only 3 yards on third and 10. Given a new set of downs at the Cleveland 18 by Clowney’s gaffe, the Steelers scored three plays later on Diontae Johnson’s 5-yard touchdown catch.

“Yeah, I mean, it's — you can't do that. I mean, you're hurting the team,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “It's crazy. Not smart. You know, he felt like he was just — I'll let him answer it.”

Clowney did not speak to the media postgame or leading up to the Browns’ season finale against the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Will Clowney return?:Jadeveon Clowney open to re-signing with Browns, but talks haven't started; Myles Garrett will try to convince him to stay

Clowney recorded two sacks of Roethlisberger, but Clowney’s teammates were critical of his poor decision. Clowney had wrestled Claypool to the ground by his ankle after the short catch.

“It’s a play that we can’t have. It’s undisciplined. He’d be the first to tell you that’s a bonehead play by him, that’s what a leader does. He owned up to it right away,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said Monday.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he talked to Clowney about the incident.

“I told him we can’t do that, we’ve got to be smarter,” Garrett said Monday. “If he doesn’t throw the shoe, we’re off the field.”

