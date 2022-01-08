ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says he'll seek 4th term

By STEPHEN GROVES
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has...

TheDailyBeast

Trump Nemesis John Thune Says He’s Running for Senate Again

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate Minority Whip, said Saturday he plans to run for a fourth term in the Senate, tamping down retirement speculation and setting himself up to potentially succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell as the Republican leader. “I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate,” Thune, the second-highest ranking Republican, said in a statement announcing the decision. The New York Times reported last month that Thune had considered retiring in part due to the Republican Party’s submission to Donald Trump, who has long expressed his ire with Thune’s kinship with McConnell. “He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!” Trump said after Thune derided Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Vox

Chuck Schumer is forcing Democrats to pick a side on the filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is going further than he ever has on filibuster reform, forcing Democrats to take a vote on the issue later this month. In an announcement this week, Schumer said he plans to use a vote on a major voting rights package to trigger another vote on overhauling the filibuster. Depending on the rules change Democrats consider, it’s a move that could affect both voting rights legislation and other bills, and it marks a significant step for Democrats, who have yet to consider this type of reform on the Senate floor. (Recently, Democrats approved a filibuster carveout to raise the debt ceiling, but they did so with Republican help, something they won’t have this time around.)
The Independent

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Rep. Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel request for interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan said, “The American people are tired of […]
