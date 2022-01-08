ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

NJ police officer dies in crash involving garbage truck

By Kyle Kandetzki
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHjEJ_0dgW4fly00

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- A New Jersey police officer died following a crash involving a garbage truck Saturday morning.

The North Bergen Police Department announced the death of officer Julio Luis Noriega, who had been with department for three years.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Officer Julio Luis Noriega #170 who succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning as a result of a serious motor vehicle accident. Please pray for Julio’s family and his dear friends during this difficult time,” the department said.

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Officer Julio Luis Noriega #170 who succumbed to...

Posted by North Bergen Police Department on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Noriega was heading to work around 7 a.m. when his personal vehicle struck a garbage truck, causing his car to catch on fire, according to ABC7.

He was reportedly pulled from the car and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The garbage truck’s driver wasn’t injured, but its passenger was hospitalized for minor injuries, the report said.

More details involving the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Bergen, NJ
Accidents
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Garbage Truck#Traffic Accident#Abc7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy