NJ police officer dies in crash involving garbage truck

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- A New Jersey police officer died following a crash involving a garbage truck Saturday morning.

The North Bergen Police Department announced the death of officer Julio Luis Noriega, who had been with department for three years.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Officer Julio Luis Noriega #170 who succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning as a result of a serious motor vehicle accident. Please pray for Julio’s family and his dear friends during this difficult time,” the department said.

Noriega was heading to work around 7 a.m. when his personal vehicle struck a garbage truck, causing his car to catch on fire, according to ABC7.

He was reportedly pulled from the car and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The garbage truck’s driver wasn’t injured, but its passenger was hospitalized for minor injuries, the report said.

More details involving the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately known.