ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Woman gets $100,000 in settlement with former employer she said told her to stop taking her ADHD medication and then made her take a drug test

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmBMW_0dgW4JY600
While prescription weight loss pills can help you lose weight, there is no evidence that OTC diet pills work.

Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Images

  • A car dealership will pay a woman $100,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging disability discrimination.
  • A manager had told the woman to stop taking her prescribed ADHD medication and said she seemed "unfocused" when she stopped, the lawsuit says.
  • The woman was allegedly ordered to take a drug test but was fired before it ultimately came back negative.

A woman in Louisiana will get $100,000 from her former employer after the company allegedly told her to stop taking her medication.

Honda of Covington in eastern Louisiana agreed to pay the sum to settle a lawsuit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged disability discrimination.

The woman was hired at the car dealership as a sales representative in August 2016, according to the EEOC's complaint. She disclosed on a hiring form at the time that she had ADHD and was taking prescription Adderall for it.

The next month, her husband got in an accident requiring hospitalization. A few days later, a manager at the dealership told the woman she looked "emotional" and said to stop taking her ADHD medication.

Based on these remarks, the woman believed the manager "disapproved of her medication" and feared she'd lose her job if she kept taking it, the complaint says. She subsequently decided to skip her medication on days she was scheduled for a full shift.

On one such day, the manager told the woman she was "acting weird, off, and unfocused" and asked if she'd taken medication, the complaint says. She said she hadn't and that was the reason she was out of character. The manager then ordered her to take a test for illegal drug use and said she couldn't return to work until she received the results, the complaint said.

The test initially came back with a "presumptive positive" for amphetamines, but a medical review officer later clarified the final result was negative after verifying the woman's prescription caused the presence of amphetamines.

The woman was fired for having a positive result before the medical review officer declared it was ultimately negative, the complaint says. On an internal form, the manager explained the termination by writing, "Employee appeared impaired 10/11. Sent for drug test. Results not resolved by 10/14." The woman said the manager never said poor performance was a cause for her termination.

Neither the dealership nor its attorney could immediately be reached for comment on Saturday. It is unclear if the manager is still with the company.

Besides the $100,000 sum for back pay and damages, the dealership agreed to "conduct training, revise policies, provide regular reports to the EEOC, and post a notice that affirms its obligations under the ADA and states that employees can report violations to the EEOC," according to a press release from the agency.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 434

Shirley Roden
4d ago

It's to late for this woman and that job she had. But she did the right thing. Maybe next time ,someone won't jump the gun thinking someone's doing drugs. Be sure you know what your talking about!!?

Reply(3)
190
Steven Biel
4d ago

So this woman stopped taking her medication based on her employer telling her to do so? My goodness, she's not the sharpest crayon in the box. 🙄

Reply(92)
151
LaFantasma
4d ago

If this went down the way it was described, then the manager should be fired. H.R. should be the section that handles issues such as this. They are supposed to be versed on all employments law.

Reply(14)
73
Related
KATC News

Feds sue shop owner who paid former employee in pennies

Remember that business owner who dumped a wheelbarrow full of pennies on his former employee's driveway?. The shop owner allegedly was mad because the employee filed a complaint when he never got his final paycheck. Here's the next chapter in the story.
LAW
louisianarecord.com

Doctor sues former employer for discrimination, unequal pay

NEW ORLEANS - Naressa Cofield filed a federal lawsuit on December 3 in the Eastern District of Louisiana against KIPP New Orleans, Inc., Rhonda Kalifey-Aluise and Octave Laroche for discrimination and retaliation in violation of the Louisiana Human Rights Act, among many other claims. According to the lawsuit, Dr. Cofield...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WEHT/WTVW

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#Drug Test#Employment#Eastern Louisiana#Eeoc#Adderall
Law.com

Transgender Woman Sues Walmart Over Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Walmart was sued Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Cooper, Barton & Cooper on behalf of a transgender woman who contends that she was subjected to discrimination and harassment based on her gender identity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-00458, Fulwood v. Walmart Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

California court says widow can sue her candy maker employer after she caught COVID at work and gave it to her husband, 72, who was killed by the virus

A California court has upheld the lawsuit of an employer who claims she got COVID while working, and spread it to her 72-year-old husband, who later died of the virus. The California Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, on Tuesday ruled that Matilde Ek can sue her employer, See's Candies, for damages - rejecting the candy maker's argument that she must file workers' compensation because her husband's death was 'derivative' of her workplace illness.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
K945

Louisiana Supreme Court Has Made a Decision on Required Vaccines

There's been a lot of arguments both for and against a so-called COVID-19 "vaccine requirement" for Louisiana workers. On one hand, folks say that it is their right (and private medical business) whether or not they get the shot. On the other hand, some business owners believe it is their duty to protect their employees and customers from getting the virus at the root of the pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

FTC Attempt To Break Up Facebook's Parent Company Can Proceed, Judge Rules

A Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that could force Meta to sell both Instagram and WhatsApp can move forward, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims Meta, the parent company of Facebook, violated antitrust laws and participated in “anti-competitive conduct” by buying or squashing rival companies, particularly in the case of its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC has argued that Meta should be restructured and possibly be required to sell off the acquired entities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

355K+
Followers
23K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy