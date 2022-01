By: Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are trying to figure out how and why a body ended up in a shed behind a home in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. “We have a body in a suitcase…looks like it’s cut up,” that was the disturbing detail revealed by the 911 call after a body was found insider a shed on Reifert Street in the South Hills on Saturday. Multiple police units were called to the scene and could be seen going in and out of the shed collecting and processing evidence. With caution tape and police surrounding the home, detectives worked to...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO